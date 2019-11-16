The leading estimates show that Americans will spend between $730 billion to just over $1 trillion on holiday shopping this year.

It’s not true that the difference between those two numbers represents the amount by which Americans will simply exceed their holiday shopping budgets.

In truth, it’s hard to believe most Americans try to shop on any sort of budget for the holidays, not when the National Retail Federation expects the average American to spend about $920 on gifts this year. Last year, one third of holiday shoppers entered the season expecting to spend north of $1,000 on gifts.

Yet a study from Bankrate.com has shown that only 40 percent of Americans would pay for an unexpected $1,000 expense – such as a car repair or an emergency-room visit – from savings. Several studies this year have focused on how the holidays – and spending on gifts – ramp up consumers’ stress levels, hardly in keeping with the spirit of the season.

In the personal financial fight that many American wage with themselves to balance spending and savings, something has to give, and it may just be the giving of Christmas presents.

This is not an appeal to avoid the gift-card as a means of holiday token exchange – though that is coming in the next few weeks – but rather a pitch for a return to common sense when it comes to the holidays, where there seems to be two extreme camps. They are the same camps that exist in most financial issues: spenders and savers.

The problem is that if the savers are as good as they claim at avoiding the holiday gift-giving madness, then the spenders – as witnessed by those retail-sales numbers are even worse than we might expect.

Moreover, savers and spenders alike often feel some guilt for their behavior, and that’s not at all the emotion that anyone should feel at this time of year.

Before anyone accuses me of being a humbug, please recognize that I love receiving gifts as much as the next guy, and I definitely enjoy lighting up the faces of my loved ones by matching them with something perfect, something they will want, enjoy, cherish and remember.

I’m not stingy; I’m trying not to be wasteful.

Any critical appraisal of my living situation – and that for most people of a certain age – reveals that there is little or nothing that I “need” as a gift. Yes, there are niceties where I might not spend my own money to treat myself, or where my loved ones can indulge me in something more decadent than I might purchase for myself, but there’s also no denying that if the holidays were canceled tomorrow and I didn’t get a single gift this year, I would not feel cheated.

If there is something I really want, I can afford it myself. If I am not willing to make that financial sacrifice, I must not want it that much.

I do realize that not everyone can say that; for plenty of people, gifts are a very tangible way of getting past hardships and troubles. And in those cases, indulging and helping people is the right thing to do.

But so is ending any sense that giving must always be reciprocated.

For as much as most people like gifts, I don’t think most people want anyone to go into debt for even a few months to give something that’s nice and indulgent but not necessary. I’d rather my children bolster their emergency savings than disrupt their usual cash flow for the sake of a gift.

When my daughters were young, I used to earmark much of the family’s holiday budget to put into investment accounts. The girls still received enough from us to get the holiday warm-fuzzies, but instead of going over the top with anything frivolous, any “extra’ holiday spending was actually invested for them.

When each child turned 21, they had a significant investment account to manage, one that was grown with small deposits but that in time grew and allowed them to make savvy financial choices as they start out on their own. The same kids who didn’t always know what to say to friends and neighbors whose parents had gone nuts on spending for the holidays grew up to be the envy of their adult friends for having resources to tap later on.

We’re not going to turn back the tide on holiday excess, but each of us can do what’s right for the holidays based on our pocketbooks and the accounts of those we love.

Call it “the gift of restraint,” and know that a little bit can go a long way.

It starts with conversations, but at a more heartfelt level than “What do you want for Christmas this year?” That question produces a list of stuff, often the kind of things ultimately relegated to the back of the closet.

Instead, ask “What could we do to make these holidays special?” or “What would make the biggest difference in your life as we head into the new year?”

Together, you can address and reduce the stress, remove some of the negative emotions and stigma that can be associated with feeling like you “aren’t doing enough” and come up with a plan for a special holiday.

You may still wind up going full-on holiday budget or blowing through it, but whether you give it your all or cut back to nothing, you know that your holiday dollars and time will be well-spent, and that’s a gift in and of itself.