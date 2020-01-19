A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

STREAMING WARS

Netflix serves up its fourth-quarter results Tuesday.

Financial analysts forecast the video streaming pioneer will report that its earnings and revenue increased in the final quarter of 2019. Investors will be listening for an update on Netflix’s tally of subscribers as it faces off against a wave of competition from Disney, Apple and other new streaming services.

EYE ON HOUSING

Economists project that sales of previously occupied U.S. homes rose in December from a month earlier.

The National Association of Realtors is expected to report Wednesday that sales accelerated to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.43 million last month. That would represent a rebound after sales slowed in November, dampened by rising prices and a shortage of homes on the market.

Existing home sales, in millions, seasonally adjusted annual rate:

July 5.42

Aug. 5.50

Sept. 5.36

Oct. 5.44

Nov. 5.35

Dec. (est.) 5.43

Source: FactSet

MIXED RESULTS?

Wall Street expects Southwest Airlines’ latest quarterly report card will show mixed results.

Analysts predict the company’s earnings fell in the last three months of 2019 from a year earlier, even as revenue edged higher. Strong travel demand and rising ticket prices have helped drive revenue for Southwest, but the company’s bottom line has taken a hit from costs related to the grounding of its Boeing 737 Max jets.