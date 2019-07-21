A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

Flat Coke

Wall Street expects Coca-Cola will report that its earnings stagnated in the second quarter while its revenue grew. Analysts surveyed by FactSet estimate that the Atlanta-based maker of Coke, Sprite, Minute Maid and other beverages made 61 cents per share in the period, the same as a year earlier. Coca-Cola reports quarterly results on Tuesday.

Static on the line

Shares in AT&T have been mostly flat since April, when the second-largest wireless carrier after Verizon said it had lost almost 630,000 video customers in the first quarter. The Dallas-based company also owns HBO and DirectTV. Analysts expect its profit slipped in the second quarter, even as revenue increased. AT&T reports quarterly results on Wednesday.

Strong coffee

Coffee chain Starbucks is expected to report a jump in profit when it reports its third quarter results on Thursday. Wall Street forecasts Starbucks’ profit rose to 72 cents a share in the period, up from 62 cents a year earlier. In April Starbucks raised its full year profit outlook, saying that while the number of transactions stagnated in the second quarter, customers were spending more per order.