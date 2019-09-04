Many occupations will shrink significantly over the next decade. Jobs like parking enforcement workers and typists are expected to see a major drop in demand.

That’s according to a report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics that forecasts the most vulnerable employment sectors through 2028.

Many of these jobs are on the lower end of the pay scale and many could be replaced by automation or artificial intelligence in the future.

Here are the top ten:

10. Mine shuttle car operators

Employment change between 2018 and 2028: 25.3% decreaseMedian annual salary: $56,340

9. Postmasters and mail superintendents

Employment change between 2018 and 2028: 27.5% decreaseMedian annual salary: $75,970

8. Cutters and trimmers, hand

Employment change between 2018 and 2028: 28.4% decreaseMedian annual salary: $29,390

7. Telephone operators

Employment change between 2018 and 2028: 28.4% decreaseMedian annual salary: $37,240

6. Electronic Equipment Installers and Repairers, Motor Vehicles

Employment change between 2018 and 2028: 28.6% decreaseMedian annual salary: $35,590

5. Watch Repairers

Employment change between 2018 and 2028: 29.6% decreaseMedian annual salary: $39,910

4. Word Processors and Typists

Employment change between 2018 and 2028: 33.8% decreaseMedian annual salary: $39,750

3. Parking Enforcement Workers

Employment change between 2018 and 2028: 36.7% decreaseMedian annual salary: $39,840

2. Respiratory Therapy Technicians

Employment change between 2018 and 2028: 57.5% decreaseMedian annual salary: $51,210

1. Locomotive Firers

Employment change between 2018 and 2028: 68.3% decreaseMedian annual salary: $63,820