The ETF manager says it was being disciplined, but analysts say it dropped the ball.

The world’s largest marijuana ETF added the world’s hottest pot stock to its portfolio Friday after investors had fled the fund.

Until Friday morning, the $880 million Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF, or HMMJ, didn’t hold Tilray. So it missed one of the biggest booms in the stock market this year, as the Nanaimo, B.C.-based company, majority-owned by Seattle-based Privateer Holdings, became a proxy for the latest investment craze and the shares soared. It more than tripled over the past 30 days (including a 40 percent gain Wednesday in a wild day of trading).

“They dropped the ball by not having it,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Eric Balchunas. “It’s better late than never, but I do think investors are bummed they bought a pot ETF and it didn’t have this white-hot stock.”

HMMJ now has a 3.7 percent position in Tilray, making the company its ninth-largest holding.

The change comes after a record streak of outflows, with the ETF on track Friday to lose close to $43 million last week. Meanwhile, a rival fund, the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF, or MJ, had $39 million of inflows last week, all on Wednesday. Tilray is MJ’s third largest holding, making up over 9.2 percent of the fund’s weighting.

The underlying index for the Horizons ETF, the Solactive North American Marijuana Index, had said on Sept. 12 that Tilray would be added by Sept. 30 to coincide with the quarterly rebalancing date, according to Mark Noble, head of sales strategy at Horizons. But the ETF manager decided to move up that date.

“Our portfolio management group has the discipline of following the index,” Noble said. “But we know that Tilray is going to be a meaningful part of the index, and we did a shorthand calculation of what we anticipate the weighting will be.”