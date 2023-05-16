Alaska Airlines latest custom-painted Boeing 737 will, in a first for the airline, feature artwork from an Indigenous artist working in a style with deep Northwest roots.

Unveiled last week, the 737-800 features a swirling salmon design done in the Northwest Coast formline style. The plane carries the name Xáat Kwáani, meaning salmon people in the language of the Tlingit of southeast Alaska.

Speaking with Bloomberg, artist Crystal Kaakeeyáa Rose Demientieff Worl imagined what her work would look like on an Alaska Airlines plane. Her mom worked at the carrier, and while growing up in Juneau, Alaska, Worl often saw Alaska Airlines aircraft flying overhead.

“Every time I see an airplane, a boat, a car, a wall, any shape and any form, I can’t help but visualize how my designs could wrap around it,” she said in an interview with Bloomberg News.

“It’s really significant that (Alaska) chose an Indigenous artist to do Indigenous art,” Worl continued. “I hope it becomes a trend to support Indigenous people, sharing our art and our story.”

Advertising

U.S. airlines can go decades without changing often conservative aircraft paint designs — huge symbols of their brands. They occasionally debut liveries featuring sports teams, charities or commercial partnerships with theme parks or consumer-facing companies, like Disney.

“There’s some whimsy and fun to painting a large aircraft so it looks like a Star Wars character or an orca whale,” Edmond Huot, chief creative officer and livery designer at Forward Studio, told Bloomberg. “What we’re seeing now is an elevated sense of duty with artists who are local. They’re going to give those individuals a way to tell a greater story in a much more meaningful way.”

Alaska Airlines has announced it has plans to work with an Indigenous artist in Hawaii on another plane.

Worl told Bloomberg she dreamed up a plane design years ago. In 2020, she posted a mock-up of an idea on Instagram and tagged Alaska Airlines. “Are you ready for me @alaskaair?? I’m ready for you,” she wrote. She never heard back, but gave a copy of her creation to the carrier’s employees whenever she flew. She also had her friends and family send it to the airline.

Alaska, independently, decided to find an Indigenous artist to design a livery. Marilyn Romano, a regional vice president at Alaska Air Group, had begun a search when she got a copy of Alaska Monthly magazine with Worl on the cover. She told Worl she’d never seen the Instagram post.

The Boeing 737 is the latest in a series of Alaska Airlines liveries painted to look like salmon, paying homage to the tons of the fish the carrier hauls from Alaska to Seattle each year.

Advertising

Worl used a type of traditional formline art design that dates back thousands of years. The airline claims the 737 is the first livery of a U.S. airline fleet to have the name of the plane in an Alaska Native language, and the first time Alaska Airlines has featured a language besides English on the main door of an aircraft.

Worl has created several public art installations in Alaska including a design on the side of a Juneau’s Capitol City Fire Rescue ambulance, a steel cut medallion installed in downtown Juneau, and a 60-foot by 25-foot mural of Tlingit activist Elizabeth Peratrovich on Juneau’s downtown library building.

The project took 12 days and 117 gallons of paint, according to the airline. The airline uses a paint system that applies a protective clear coat over the base coats that will keep the livery looking fresh for many years.

The plane left Anchorage Friday, stopping in Worl’s hometown of Juneau before continuing through Sitka, Ketchikan and Seattle.

Established in 1932, Alaska Airlines began connecting small towns across Alaska. Those early routes included one between Anchorage and Bristol Bay, home of the world’s largest sockeye salmon run.

The airline also has a longstanding connection to another Northwest icon — Boeing. Earlier this year, Alaska Airlines retired its last Airbus A320 and returned to an all-Boeing 737 fleet.

Xáat Kwáani joins about a dozen other Alaska aircraft with special liveries. Among them are two Disney-themed 737s, a Seattle Kraken-themed 737 MAX and a “West Coast Wonders” MAX painted to depict orca whales.

Reporting by Bloomberg’s Mary Schlangenstein is included in this report.