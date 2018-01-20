BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Guillermo del Toro’s fantastical romance “The Shape of Water” has won the top honor from the Producers Guild of America.
The Producers Guild Awards were held Saturday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills and has often predicted the eventual best picture Oscar winner.
“The Shape of Water” was up against “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” ”Lady Bird,” ”Get Out,” ”Dunkirk,” ”The Post,” ”Call Me By Your Name,” ”The Big Sick,” ”I, Tonya” ”Wonder Woman,” ”Molly’s Game.”
The ceremony also gave special honors to filmmakers Jordan Peele and Ava DuVernay and Universal Pictures Chair Donna Langley.
Other winners Saturday included Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Disney and Pixar’s “Coco,” the Jane Goodall documentary “Jane,” the Amazon series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.”