It’s the fifth spot for the startup, which launched less than a year and a half ago, and the first Puget Sound location outside Seattle.

Founder Amy Nelson started the company when she was taking small-businesses classes held at various coworking spaces while contemplating starting her own venture. Nelson, a former corporate litigator, is used to being in male-dominated environments, but was still surprised with how uncomfortable she felt in many of the coworking spaces. Everything, from the kegs to ping-pong tables often found in the spaces, felt like it was built for men.

She set out to build The Riveter — not just for women, but to include everyone, she said at the company’s flagship Capitol Hill location this week.

“We build what we know,” she said. “We create spaces where we feel comfortable.”

The Riveter has some closed offices, but more open work space, or shared desks, than many co-working spaces and offers flexible memberships for people who just want to make use of the space part-time.

It also hosts events encouraging gender parity in the workforce — from weekly office hours that allow female entrepreneurs to meet with venture capitalists to a series teaching men how they can be allies at work.

The Riveter now has nearly 2,000 members, about 25 percent of which are men.

The company quickly opened a Fremont spot after its Capitol Hill launch, as well as two Los Angeles locations, and now is headed to the Eastside. It will continue expanding next year, Nelson said, though no more co-working spaces are currently planned for the Puget Sound region.

Members have been asking for a Bellevue location since The Riveter opened, she said. The new space is about 14,000 square feet. Memberships range from $99 per month for an undedicated desk to $1,650 for a private office.