In the world of pizza, Chicago will forever be associated with the gut-busting deep-dish version. But recently, it’s the city’s crisp-crusted, tavern-style pie that’s dominating menus from New York to Los Angeles.

“Nothing is more Chicago than a cracker-thin pizza,” maintains Tony Scardino, a Windy City pizzaiolo who runs the Professor Pizza pop-up. His family started serving tavern pies to Chicagoans 80 years ago.

A tavern pie bears little resemblance to its pudgy, deep-dish cousin. The slim, butter-imbued crust can be as crunchy as a Saltine cracker when it’s done right. It’s loaded with toppings — the classic is Italian sausage — that spill from edge to edge and over the sides of the round pie. It’s cut into small squares, perfect for balancing a beer in one hand and a slice in the other.

In fact, the shape is key to the pie’s origin story. Steve Dolinsky, Chicago pizza expert and author of “The Ultimate Chicago Pizza Guide: A History of Squares & Slices in the Windy City,” believes the style was born in the 1940s when bar owners with kitchens started offering customers a salty bite alongside a frosty beer or whiskey shot. They cut them into small squares “so they’d fit on a cocktail napkin,” says Dolinsky, enabling patrons to eat without plates or utensils.

It was a way for tavern owners “to keep patrons at the bar as long as possible after their workday,” explains Scardino. In the ’40s, his grandfather, also named Tony Scardino, began making the crisp pies: He would “lace the pizzas with anchovy oil or diced anchovies for added salt content — in order to entice patrons to order more beer.”

Besides offering the ability to double fist a slice with a drink, the pizzas have the advantage of being cooked in gas ovens. Although Pizza Master ovens are the equipment of choice for many chefs, home cooks could ultimately fire a tavern-style pie in a home oven that can reach 500 degrees.

Software engineer-turned-pizza maker Dave Lichterman launched Windy City Pie out of his Seattle condo in 2015; now, he runs it from an unfussy, art deco-styled dining room in Phinney Ridge. After nearly five years of research, he added tavern pizzas to the menu.

In addition to a build-your-own option, he’s serving two of his own arrangements: the Starkness ($25), made with red sauce, mozzarella, roasted garlic, pepperoni and mushrooms, and the Dolinsky ($23), an ode to the renowned pizza expert, with the same red sauce and mozzarella plus housemade Italian sausage and hot giardiniera. In the spirit of Chicago, the amari-focused bar program includes the city’s notorious Malört on tap.

This low-barrier, dogma-free entry — compared with, say, the requisite 1,000 degrees, often wood-fueled inferno needed to leopard spot a Neapolitan pie — makes the tavern style especially appealing to chefs. An added benefit for New York pizza shop owners: They won’t be affected by a proposed law that would require restaurants baking with coal- and wood-fueled hearths to cut down on carbon emissions by buying expensive air filtration systems. Tavern-style pizza fervor has already gripped Manhattan, thanks to Windy City native Emmett Burke and his hip Midwestern pizza parlor, Emmett’s on Grove.

“When I was growing up in Chicago, tavern-style thin crust pizza was not a destination pizza,” recalls Lichterman, who began serving the pies almost a decade ago. He’s watching the pizza landscape change. “There are chefs in and out of the Midwest really elevating and enhancing [tavern] pizza with their unique spin, ingredients and culinary perspective,” he says.