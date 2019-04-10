The National Enquirer, the supermarket tabloid that once published a photo of Elvis Presley in his coffin and later backed President Donald Trump, is for sale, the publisher said in a statement.

The Enquirer, owned by American Media Inc. and led by David J. Pecker, a longtime friend of Trump’s, is likely to be sold in a matter of days, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe private negotiations.

After the sale, Pecker will continue to help manage The Enquirer through American Media Inc., which will remain under his leadership, the people said.

In a statement, Pecker said that American Media had shifted its emphasis away from The Enquirer and its other tabloid publications, which also include Star, to its glossy magazines, such as Us Weekly and Men’s Journal, and other ventures. “Because of this focus, we feel the future opportunities with the tabloids can be best exploited by a different ownership,” the statement said.

Pecker is alleged to have helped Trump’s candidacy through payoffs to women who said they had an affair with the president. Pecker reached an immunity deal with federal prosecutors last year in their investigation into the payments.