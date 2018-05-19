ASK THE FOOL

Watch that watch list

Q: How should I go about creating and using a stock-watch list?

A: Start by jotting down the names of companies you read or hear about that seem like promising investments. You could do so on paper, but maintaining a list online is easier. You can set up an online watch list or “portfolio” full of stocks of interest at sites such as finance.yahoo.com, morningstar.com, marketwatch.com and others. You might pretend that you bought one or more shares of each at the stock price at which you first noticed the company.

Meanwhile, research and follow the companies on your list and get to know them well. When you’re ready to buy, you’ll be familiar with a bunch of companies and will have a sense of which are strongest, growing most briskly and priced attractively.

Monitoring your list will also help you notice when a company of interest falls in price significantly, presenting a possibly great buying opportunity. When that happens, do further research to make sure any problems it’s facing seem temporary and not protracted.

Q: What’s “window dressing,” financially speaking?

A: Window dressing is a not-so-great practice employed by some mutual-fund managers. Since fund managers have to report regularly on their funds’ holdings and they want to impress existing and potential shareholders, some will sell poor performers and replace them with popular stocks before the reporting period ends. That will make a good impression on someone reviewing their list of holdings as of the end of the quarter.

You might avoid being taken in by window dressing by favoring funds with low turnover ratios, which reflect relatively infrequent trading activity.

FOOL’S SCHOOL

Retirees’ health-care costs

You may be saving for retirement and assuming you’ll be fine, but there’s a certain cost that many people underestimate or don’t include in their retirement planning: health care.

According to new data from the Nationwide Retirement Institute, health-care costs are keeping roughly a quarter of current retirees from living the lives they expected.

Furthermore, 80 percent said health problems sneaked up on them sooner than anticipated. Of course, there’s no getting around the need to pay for health care in retirement, but you can do your part to ease the burden by knowing your costs in advance, buying the right insurance and saving for the bills that lie ahead.

The amount you ultimately spend on medical care in retirement will depend on a number of factors — primarily, your health. But according to HealthView Services, a medical cost-projection software provider, the average 65-year-old male today will spend $189,687 on health care in retirement, while the average 65-year-old woman will spend $214,565 (because women tend to live longer).

Worse, those averages don’t even account for long-term care, which is something that 70 percent of seniors 65 and older are likely to need. According to Genworth Financial’s 2017 Cost of Care Survey, the average assisted-living facility in the country costs $3,750 per month, or $45,000 on a yearly basis.

The average nursing home, meanwhile, costs $235 per day, or $85,775 per year, and that’s only for a semiprivate room.

What should you do, given all that? Well, aim to save aggressively for retirement, investing your money effectively. Consider taking advantage of tax-advantaged accounts such as IRAs and 401(k)s, too. Learn more about Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans to see which will likely keep your health-care spending as low as possible in retirement.

Read up on ways to save money on health care in retirement, too, whether it’s getting ahead of medical issues before they escalate by eating well and exercising or by being savvy about prescriptions.

THE MOTLEY FOOL TAKE

Some Pep for portfolio?

If you’re in the market for stable, established companies with track records of solid dividend growth, consider PepsiCo (Nasdaq: PEP).

In addition to its namesake Pepsi line, the company boasts 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion apiece in annual revenue, including Gatorade, Mountain Dew, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos. Currently, PepsiCo dishes out $0.805 per share quarterly, with its dividend recently yielding 3.25 percent. The company has increased its dividend annually for 45 consecutive years (through 2017), and further increases are likely.

PepsiCo’s wide moat, featuring intangible assets, cost advantages and brand power, keeps competitors at bay. And it boasts strong relationships with distributors and retailers.

One challenge facing PepsiCo is that consumer tastes in the U.S. are trending toward healthier products. In response, PepsiCo is adding healthier items to its lineup, such as Tropicana Essentials Probiotics, while promoting existing healthier options such as its juices and aiming to reduce the sodium content in its foods. Meanwhile, international demand for much of PepsiCo’s offerings is growing.

PepsiCo is cutting costs by increasing automation, recently implementing robotic truck loaders at shipping centers and automating some packing processes. With a solid dividend and some underappreciated growth catalysts, PepsiCo is worth considering for your long-term portfolio.