ASK THE FOOL

Priced for perfection

Q: Can you explain the term “priced for perfection”?

A: It suggests that a stock’s price is rather high, with investors expecting perfect performance from it and a correspondingly high valuation. It also hints at riskiness, because if the company makes some mistakes or there’s some bad news, the stock price could take a significant hit.

It’s best to stick to “value investing,” where you seek healthy, growing companies whose shares are selling for significantly less than you think they’re worth. That gives you a margin of safety to minimize your downside risk.

Q: Does a stock price of $60 per share reflect a company that’s financially healthier than one with a $20 stock price?

A: A company’s share price alone reveals very little. It has meaning mainly when you consider other numbers, such as how many shares there are (many companies have millions, and others have billions) and how much income the company is earning per share. You can assess the company’s health by examining its financial statements to see how much cash and debt it has, how rapidly its revenue and earnings are growing, and how fat its profit margins are.

If a company has taken on a lot of debt and its sales have been shrinking, it’s likely not an appealing investment at any price. If a company is growing rapidly, increasing its profit margins, gaining market share in its industry and has a stock price that seems to be below its intrinsic value, it’s likely a solid investment — no matter its price.

Remember: A $2 stock can really be worth $0.10, while a $500 stock might be worth $1,000 — and be headed there, too.

MY DUMBEST INVESTMENT

Bitter coffee

Dear Fool: My dumbest move was definitely investing in Jammin’ Java. Stupid me.

The Fool responds: Jammin’ Java was a terrible investment for many others, too. In fact, it was a great example of the classic “pump-and-dump” scheme, and it even ended up being charged with that by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

These schemes involve dastardly sorts buying shares of a company’s stock and then hyping up the company online or in mailings, often fraudulently. That causes gullible investors to buy shares, driving up the price. The hypesters then sell their shares at a profit, triggering a collapse in the share price that wipes out many investors. In this case, they touted the success of other coffee-centered companies such as Starbucks and Green Mountain Coffee Roasters (later Keurig Green Mountain and now Keurig Dr Pepper after a recent merger), suggesting that Jammin’ Java might perform similarly well.

Alas, Jammin’ Java had no profits and its stock was trading in penny-stock territory (that is, for less than about $5 per share) — dangerous ground. Penny stocks are often speculative enterprises, without solid track records of rising revenue and earnings. Jammin’ Java at one point had a market value north of $400 million — and while posting less than $100,000 in revenue, at that! To play it safe, just avoid penny stocks, and with any other portfolio candidates, research them well and favor profitable and growing companies.

THE MOTLEY FOOL TAKE

Banking on this bank

Unlike investors in most big U.S. banks, Goldman Sachs’ (NYSE: GS) shareholders will not be getting a dividend increase in 2018, nor will the bank increase its buyback. The Federal Reserve’s annual “stress test” found that Goldman’s capital levels would barely remain over the minimally acceptable level during a severe global recession, and as a condition of their capital plans being conditionally approved, the bank’s capital return over the next 12 months will not increase.

However, it’s important not to let this temporary headwind steal the spotlight. For starters, the reason for the poor stress-test result in the first place is recent tax reform — which will ultimately be a positive catalyst for the bank. The big (but one-time) tax hit Goldman took, which reduced its capital levels, was largely due to the deemed repatriation of its foreign earnings.

In addition, Goldman has a lot of good things going for it. The initial public offering (IPO) market is the most active it’s been in years, mergers and acquisitions activity is strong, and thanks to market volatility, Goldman’s trading revenue has been picking up. Plus, the company’s commercial-banking ambitions are starting to produce a significant and rapidly growing revenue stream that has tremendous potential. Indeed, in its first quarter 2018, Goldman grew revenue from its fixed income, currency and commodities trading by more than 20 percent year over year, compared to flat to negative performance by its biggest rivals.