Q: My retirement accounts are funded, I’ve got a brokerage account, an emergency fund and no credit-card debt. What now? Should I invest in more stocks or real estate or make extra payments on my 4 percent mortgage?

A: Those are all good options. Paying down your mortgage is the least risky one and would be like earning a guaranteed 4 percent return, since you’ll not be paying interest on any principal you pay off.

Real-estate investing isn’t as easy as it can appear. You’ll need to have a good grasp of the local market and must be willing to deal with the work and hassle that come with property ownership. Remember that real estate can tie up your money and that property values can fall or not grow quickly. The stock market can also drop, but it has always risen over long periods, beating most other alternatives, such as gold, bonds and even real estate.

Think about whether you want to put in the time and work involved in real estate or stocks. Will you enjoy keeping up with your properties or your investments? If not, perhaps pay down the mortgage, or invest in a simple, broad-market index fund, such as one based on the S&P 500.

Q: What’s a trust?

A: It’s a legal structure that features someone (a “trustor”) giving control of property to a person or an institution (the “trustee”) for the benefit of someone else (the “beneficiary”). The beneficiary owns the property, but the trustee controls it — usually for a limited period (such as until the beneficiary reaches a certain age). A trust is often part of an estate plan.

Dear Fool: My dumbest investment has to be Under Armour. It wasn’t dumb just because it tanked. It was dumb because: 1. It didn’t fit with my portfolio thesis at the outset, but I bought due to the growth hype anyway. 2. I didn’t pay enough attention to the fundamentals of the stock (growth rates, profit margins, debt levels, etc.). 3. I didn’t look for or consider risks, such as the outsized control wielded by its founder and CEO. 4. I ignored negative social-media commentary floating around in cyberspace.

I still own it, but I’m not buying any more even at low prices, because I don’t think the CEO is a jockey worth backing for the long haul. I’ll just leave it there, a bright red carbuncle in an overall well-performing portfolio. If it grows, good. If it doesn’t, I’ve only got another $1,000 left to lose. Fortunately, the rest of my portfolio is doing well enough to mitigate the regret.

The Fool responds: Some analysts today are bullish about Under Armour’s restructuring, cost-cutting and international growth prospects, but others worry about weakness in the North American market, brand erosion and strong competition from Adidas and Nike.

If you have little faith in the company, you’d be better off moving your remaining $1,000 into something that seems more promising to you.

According to the National Association of Realtors, existing-home sales recently surged to their highest levels in more than a decade. At the same time, the U.S. Census Bureau continues to report strong residential construction data, with building permits and housing starts consistently above the 1 million-unit mark for more than two years now.

Yet as healthy as the housing market has become in recent years, low-cost housing has remained a challenge. After more than a decade of struggles resulting from coming of age during the worst financial crisis in nearly a century, millennials are making money and starting families. They’re ready to buy homes, but there just isn’t enough inventory to meet the demand.

Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH) is taking advantage of this situation, dedicating roughly 70 percent of its recent land purchases to entry-level houses. It’s paying off, driving up profit 15 percent last quarter. (It helps that low-cost new houses often generate higher profit margins than bigger, more custom-built homes.)

Since this is currently the least-served part of the market and also the one with the most near-term growth potential, it’s a great time to be building entry-level houses.

Well positioned for further growth and with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio recently near 14, Meritage Homes is cheaper than most of its peers. (The Motley Fool has recommended Meritage Homes.)