ASK THE FOOL

$300,000 per share?!

Q: I read that shares of Warren Buffett’s company, Berkshire Hathaway, are priced around $300,000 apiece. Can that be right? How can most people invest in it?

A: You read that correctly. The shares that traded for less than $20 apiece when Buffett took over the company in the early 1960s topped $300,000 in early December 2017. In his 50th-anniversary letter to shareholders, Buffett noted a 1,826,163 percent gain in the market price of the company’s shares in those 50 years. That’s an average annual gain of more than 21 percent!

The stock price (recently a bit below $300,000) is indeed too high for most investors — but that’s only for the Class A shares. In 1996, Buffett introduced Class B shares, valued at 1/30th of Class A shares, which were much more affordable for average investors. (They initially traded near $1,000 apiece.)

In 2010, when Class A shares were priced near $100,000 and Class B shares were around $3,000, Buffett split the B’s 50-for-1, bringing their price down to around $60. From there, they have grown to nearly $200, as of this writing.

Q: What are audited financial statements?

A: Publicly traded companies — ones you can invest in on the stock market — are required to report on their earnings and financial condition each quarter. They issue comprehensive “10-K” reports once a year, along with their annual report. In the intervening quarters, they issue less substantial “10-Q” reports.

Ten-K reports detail the company’s recent performance and discuss risks, among other things, and their financial statements are audited by accounting firms. Ten-Q reports, though, are not required to be audited.

MY DUMBEST INVESTMENT

Friends and family — no, thanks

Dear Fool: Friends and family may make for a solid telephone plan, but investing advice? Not so much, at least in my experience.

Provenge, wildcat oil, cancer-research startups … all these investments turned out to be big losers for me, and I made them based on advice from friends and family. I am not too smart, so it took some real pain to learn this. I don’t buy anything now unless I do a lot of research first.

The Fool responds: It’s always best to make investment decisions based on your own research, analysis and thinking. Friends and family may mean well, but much of the time they haven’t done much digging into whatever they’re recommending — they’ve just heard about it somewhere.

Provenge, a drug to treat prostate cancer, was in the news for its ultrahigh price tag, and its initial maker, a company called Dendreon, ended up filing for bankruptcy. Its assets were bought by Valeant Pharmaceuticals, which later sold them to a Chinese company.

Wildcat oil companies and cancer-research startups sound like classic penny stocks with exciting stories that lure naive investors with promises of oil discoveries and cancer cures around the corner.

Keep reading and learning about investing — and researching companies before you invest in them — and your investment performance should improve. Perhaps buy some investing books for your friends and family, too.

THE MOTLEY FOOL TAKE

Under-the-radar and promising

If you’ve ever picked up an iPhone, you’ve likely used some of Skyworks Solutions’ (Nasdaq: SWKS) technologies.

Skyworks makes various semiconductors — amplifiers, filters, front-end modules, etc. — that help improve wireless signals and power management for some of the biggest tech companies. About 40 percent of its revenue was recently tied to Apple products.

Skyworks is coming off a stellar quarter, when revenue jumped 18 percent year over year to $985 million, and earnings per share popped 15 percent. Its balance sheet is nearly pristine: It ended the year with a cash balance of $1.6 billion and no long-term debt.

The company has been expanding its customer base and getting its technologies into more devices, diversifying its business. Its chips are now found in smart thermostats, home security systems, in-vehicle telematics systems, drones and smartwatches.

Skyworks’ share price has surged more than 30 percent over the past year, but there’s likely more growth ahead. With a recent forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 13, the stock is looking relatively inexpensive compared to the broad tech sector — plus it offers a growing dividend that recently yielded 1.3 percent. (The Motley Fool owns shares).