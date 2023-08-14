Charles Kohnen, co-founder of the submersible manufacturer SEAmagine Hydrospace, estimates 200 manned vessels are worldwide. Some are used by scientific institutions, others for tourism, and a growing number belong to a small group of yacht owners.

While a ticket aboard a submersible tour, like the one that ended in five people dying this year en route to the Titanic shipwreck, is too pricey for most people, owning a submersible requires another level of wealth and boating infrastructure.

Only sufficiently large yachts — at least 120 feet — can hold a sub, which costs $2 million to $7 million (not including the cost of a crane to lower the sub, the speedboat needed to board, and services such as mapmaking and guides that can run about $15,000 per day).

“It’s not like a fancy car,” Kohnen said. “It’s more like a $5 million spacecraft.”

Just as having a helicopter and launchpad on a yacht was hot in the 1980s, Kohnen said, getting a personable submersible is increasingly a thing for the wealthy.

Ofer Ketter, whose company, SubMerge, caters to personal sub owners, sees a similar trend. “You have a megayacht, a super yacht — a submersible has become the next thing to have,” he said.

Deep-sea explorations have a growing fan base among the elite. Filmmaker James Cameron and billionaire investor Ray Dalio have both donated vessels to the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and invested in the submersible manufacturer Triton Submarines. Dalio said it was about discovery. “The ocean is the greatest resource we have,” he said. “It’s twice the size of all continents combined — and underexplored.”

Some submersible owners lend their vessels for documentaries and scientific research, while others are in search of never-before-seen species or want to explore shipwrecks. Then there’s the mixed-use model that’s versatile for an underwater wedding, cocktails on the reef, dinner or a poker game, said Craig Barnett, Triton’s director of sales and marketing.

The personal submersibles business has grown with the size of yachts. When SEAmagine started in 1995, mostly robots were used for deep-sea scientific work because lowering submersibles into the ocean with people inside was unwieldy, Kohnen said. The company built a model that could be boarded from the water, and that relaunched an era of manned submersibles for science and tourism. Around 2005, SEAmagine got its first yacht commission — and competition. Another submersible manufacturer, U-Boat Worx, started operations in the Netherlands, and Triton soon followed. Yachts were becoming bigger, and Kohnen said, people were also starting to value experience-seeking over luxury.

Where to dive and how long an expedition lasts depends, but an adventure can take months of planning to scout, map and set up. SubMerge has coordinated five expeditions with three private clients this year, Ketter said, and the company works with about six luxury travel firms, including submersible manufacturers.

A typical day “in a good spot” usually involves a few dives that last about an hour or two, with breaks for meals, Kohnen said. “Even after a thousand dives, it never stops being exciting.”

The implosion of Titan hasn’t dented interest in submersibles. The fatal OceanGate tour shined a harsh light on deep-sea adventure. But Kohnen said the craft involved was an “outlier” that was not built to specifications and had been a cause of concern among submersible experts for years.

Ketter said his company had not had any cancellations since the accident. Triton likewise said that it had no cancellations, that it was building five submersibles and experiencing “remarkable demand” from private owners and tourism companies.

Although private submersibles are gaining momentum, Barnett said, the number of scientific institutions using them was “regrettably low.” Dalio said he thought filming the ocean from private craft would spur more investment and exploration. “It’s very underfunded, but it’s picking up,” he said.