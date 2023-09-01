Seattle is the nation’s 18th most populous city, with an estimated population this past year of 749,256. Not only that, but it’s a place that values walking, cycling and transit use in a dense cityscape of 84 square miles.

But soon, the Emerald City, Queen City of the Northwest, host of two world’s fairs and home to numerous corporate headquarters, will lack a 24-hour pharmacy.

As my colleague Paul Roberts reported this week, Bartell Drugs will close its store in Uptown on Sept. 10. In a further sandbagging of any big-city swagger Seattle has left, its citizens will have to drive to a Walgreens near suburban Issaquah if they need a pharmacist’s help in the wee hours. And sometimes that help is urgently required. Too bad.

We should have seen this coming in 2020, when Rite Aid, a Philadelphia-based chain with some 2,400 locations nationally, was buying our 130-year-old family-owned drugstore company.

Rite Aid’s brass pledged to keep the Bartell name and had no plans to close any locations or lay off any store employees, keeping the traditions and customer service that stretched back to the 19th century.

In 1890, George Bartell Sr. opened his first Seattle drugstore. Born in Kansas in 1868, he became a licensed pharmacist at age 18. In 1887, he moved to Seattle and worked at the Lake Washington Pharmacy at 2711 Jackson St.

Advertising

According to HistoryLink, the online site compiling Washington history, “Bartell took a breather from his pharmacy in 1897 to join the Klondike Gold Rush in the Yukon. But he returned to Seattle in 1898, and late in the year opened a new drugstore, named Bartell’s Owl Drug Store, at 506 Second Avenue in downtown Seattle. In 1904 the Bartell Drug Company was incorporated, and later that year Bartell opened a second drugstore downtown which became known as the Red Cross Annex.”

But the acquisition game doesn’t care about history.

Most studies assert that between 70% and 90% of mergers fail. The reasons can range from clashes between management of the acquiring company and those of the acquired to overpromising shareholders, as well as failure to understand the business or distinctive market of the company on the losing end of the merger.

In the rare occasions where mergers and acquisitions succeed, they require massive cutbacks.

Very soon after being acquired by Rite Aid, Bartell customers noticed changes and mostly not for the better. They complained about short staffing, cutback hours and limited inventory in the stores.

“For nearly three weeks, they were ‘sold out’ of a very basic product, hydrogen peroxide,” said Neal Pattison, who shops at Bartells in Magnolia and Ballard, while “two blocks down the street, CVS had it.”

Still, Rite Aid’s problems go beyond attempting to absorb Bartell. During the past five years, the company’s shares have tumbled from $27 to about 82 cents at the end of August. By contrast, the stock of competitors Walgreens and CVS were at around $25 and $67, respectively.

Advertising

On Aug. 25, The Wall Street Journal reported that Rite Aid was preparing to seek Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The reasons: a debt load of $3.3 billion and pending litigation alleging “that it oversupplied prescription painkillers.” As to the latter, Rite Aid faces more than a thousand federal lawsuits and many more at the state level.

In 2015 and 2018, Rite Aid sought to be acquired by Walgreens, then Albertsons. After regulators expressed concerns, the deal was called off.

It’s a testimony to decades of lax antitrust enforcement that these chains were allowed to become so giant and gain such marketplace power. This gave them unfair advantages over the local individual drugstores or chains that were once common in every American city and town.

Back in Seattle, rising crime and the pandemic also contributed to closing Bartell locations. In 2020, the Third Avenue store was closed, with the company blaming crime and excessive city regulations.

This helped propel Third Avenue into its current state as a wasteland of shuttered shops, offices and restaurants — even my optometrist moved her office to Fourth. The exceptions are rare, such as Wild Ginger across from Benaroya Hall.

“The 3rd Ave. corridor has been a tough challenge,” Hannah Kubiak, communications manager at Bartell Drugs, wrote at the time in an email. “We have not seen improvements that will enable us to have a profitable location in this area.”

Advertising

It was one of the first of Bartell’s 68 locations to shut down.

The most recent closings included a store in South Lake Union and another on Fourth Avenue, south of the Seattle Central Library — as close to a flagship store as you could get, now another empty downtown shell.

My Bartell, at Fifth Avenue and Olive Way, is still open as I write. A CVS is a block away from my condo, but I refuse to patronize it out of loyalty to what was once Seattle’s hometown treasure, no matter the new out-of-town owner.

But the changes have been unmistakable. The wide-ranging and sometimes quirky inventory has been slimmed down. The helpful pharmacists who knew my name and read my column have left. Security is ever-present, so different from the first years when I was a customer, yet shoplifting is a continuing problem.

I wonder how long this store will last. Already I’m forced to get many items from Amazon.

Nothing lasts forever, of course. But the losses keep coming, including the businesses such as Bartell Drugs that made Seattle special. No prescription to stop them seems available.