To paraphrase a quote attributed to Leon Trotsky, you may not be interested in the banking crisis, but the banking crisis is interested in you.

The Bolshevik revolutionary supposedly used the word “war,” but it’s still food for thought after regulators closed failing First Republic Bank and sold its assets to JPMorgan Chase for $10.6 billion.

This marks the second-largest banking collapse in history (after Washington Mutual, which was a thrift, not a bank). As with WaMu, First Republic shareholders will be wiped out. And the latest failure comes only weeks after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

It’s easy for most Americans to be interested in other economic issues: inflation, tech layoffs, the debate over artificial intelligence and the GOP-controlled House playing chicken on the debt ceiling. Beyond that, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, tension with China and climate change all demand our attention.

But the troubles that have hit regional banks are still unsettling and may not end with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.’s sending First Republic into receivership and then the arms of JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon.

Regional bank shares fell to their lowest level since 2020 on Tuesday, after First Republic was seized by regulators, even taking down the share price of their big siblings. Los Angeles-based PacWest and Phoenix-based Western Alliance suffered the biggest drops.

Tacoma’s Columbia Banking System, which acquired Umpqua Bank of Portland in 2021, is among the West Coast regionals whose shares regained some ground, as I write. The same is true of Seattle-based Washington Federal.

Dimon told analysts that the crisis was at an end. He’s once again playing a pivotal role in rescuing the financial system, as he did in 2008. And following in the footsteps of J. Pierpont Morgan, who saved the economy in the Panic of 1907. The dependence on the House of Morgan led to the creation of the Federal Reserve in 1913.

I hope Dimon is right.

But the Federal Reserve increased interest rates yet again Wednesday to combat inflation. That puts pressure on banks, especially shaky ones, in several ways. For example, wealthy depositors are tempted to withdraw money from checking accounts and place it in Treasury notes or other investments in search of higher yield. And while banks can earn more on loans made, they’re forced to offer higher interest rates to keep their deposits.

The FDIC insures individual depositors up to $250,000, so average customers are fine. The agency has extended its umbrella even wider to cover wealthier bank customers’ accounts, as well as providing a series of backstops and protections for the acquirers of troubled institutions.

The troubled institutions have something in common: Their assets are heavy in commercial real estate and loans to tech companies. Remote work that emptied office buildings during the pandemic has left some of the once most expensive office towers in cities such as San Francisco and Seattle in trouble. One, in the City by the Bay, is now being offered at a fire-sale price, suffering an 80% drop in value over the past four years.

(With the lack of office workers and high crime, both Whole Foods and Nordstrom closed high-profile San Francisco locations, too).

First Republic, headquartered in San Francisco, depended on attracting wealthy depositors with “high-touch” service, better than big banks. But after the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, First Republic lost more than half of its deposits, totaling $100 billion, in a few days, according to The Wall Street Journal. Again, those well-heeled customers sought better returns elsewhere as the Fed hiked rates. First Republic was also saddled with a toxic mortgage portfolio.

Another common denominator was regulation — or lack of it.

As the New Yorker’s John Cassidy pointed out in an article, five years ago then-President Donald Trump signed the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief and Consumer Protection Act, which exempted regional banks from the post-2008 Dodd-Frank regulations.

“Only some of the regulatory failures can be placed at the feet of Congress and the [deregulation act],” Cassidy wrote. Changes at the central bank also figured in.

“In 2017, Trump nominated Randal Quarles, a former private-equity manager who favored reducing the regulatory burden on banks, as vice-chair of the Fed for supervision,” according to Cassidy. He noted how a report by the Fed’s vice chair for regulation stated that during Quarles’ time in office, which lasted until 2021, “supervisory practices shifted.” According to the report, regulators faced “pressure to reduce burden on firms, meet a higher burden of proof for a supervisory conclusion, and demonstrate due process when considering supervisory actions.”

All this added to delays or failure to act as trouble was evident in institutions such as Silicon Valley Bank.

An interesting scoop linking these bank runs came from the Financial Times. All had KPMG as their auditor. As recently as February, the Big Four accounting firm gave their financial statements a clean bill of health.

This isn’t the Panic of 2008. I’m skeptical of economist Nouriel Roubini’s prediction that today’s bank troubles are only part of a coming “Doom Loop” that will cause a severe downturn.

But what we’ve witnessed in these bank runs and collapses is a sign that the lessons of that historic event are still unlearned. The banking crisis is interested in us. The hope is that it doesn’t help tip us into deeper trouble.