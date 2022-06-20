Now, more than ever, it’s clear that governments will no longer leave technology alone.

Whether it’s Europe mandating standard phone chargers for portable electronics or Texas passing a contested law to restrain social media companies’ policing of online speech, tech companies can count on more changes

That likely means new technologies like self-driving cars and facial recognition systems will take longer to spread into the world than they might have. For many tech proponents, more deliberation and oversight will slow invention. For others, that’s exactly the point.

It’s easy to be overwhelmed by, or tune out, all the attempted government regulation. In the past few weeks, journalists have written about pending congressional bills involving data privacy and tech antitrust, the employment classification of drivers for companies like Uber, multiple countries setting standards about how data can and cannot move around the globe, the Netherlands forcing Apple to revise payment options for dating apps and two state laws on social media speech.

Those are all the result of a still-evolving rethinking of what had been a relatively laissez-faire approach to tech since the 1990s. With exceptions, the prevailing attitude was that new internet technologies, including digital advertising, e-commerce, social media and gig employment through apps, were too novel, fringe and useful for governments to constrain them.

As television and radio did when those mediums were new, many tech companies encouraged light regulation by saying they were bringing positive change, elected officials were too plodding and clueless to effectively oversee them and government intervention would muck up progress.

Advertising

A decade ago, Facebook said U.S. rules that require TV and radio to disclose who is paying for election-related ads shouldn’t apply to them. The Federal Election Commission “should not stand in the way of innovation,” a Facebook lawyer said at the time.

Those ad disclosures aren’t always effective, but after Russia-backed propagandists spread social media ads and free posts to inflame U.S. political divisions in 2016, Facebook voluntarily began providing more transparency about political ads.

Better laws or ad disclosures probably wouldn’t have prevented hostile foreign actors from abusing Facebook to wage information wars in the U.S. or other countries. But the hands-off conventional wisdom most likely contributed to a sense that people in charge of tech should be left alone.

That made it harder for governments to wade in once it was clear that social media was being abused to hurt democracy, that unproven driver-assistance technologies might be dangerous and that Americans have no control over the land grab for our digital information.

“We realized that we unleashed these powerful forces and failed to create appropriate safeguards,” said Jeff Chester, executive director of the Center for Digital Democracy, a nonprofit consumer advocacy group. “We simply could have said in the beginning, every technology needs to be regulated in a common-sense way.”

Now regulators are feeling empowered. Lawmakers are pushing to make rules for law enforcement’s use of facial-recognition technology. There will be more laws like those in Texas to take power away from the handful of tech executives who set free-expression rules for billions of people. More countries will force Apple and Google to remake the app economy. Some regulation is already changing the ways that children use technology.

Again, not all of this will be good government intervention. But there are more signs that people who create technologies want more government oversight — or at least pay lip service to it. Any discussion about emerging technology — including cryptocurrency and the artificial-intelligence illustration software Dall-E — regularly includes deliberation about the potential harms and how regulation might minimize them.

That doesn’t mean that people agree on what government oversight should look like, but the answer is almost never no government intervention at all. And that’s different.