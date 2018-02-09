BRYAN, Texas (AP) — The first woman to serve as the top newsroom executive at The Eagle of Bryan-College Station has resigned to accept a vice presidency at Texas A&M University.
The Eagle reports Kelly Brown resigned Friday as editor of the newspaper to accept the newly created position of associate vice president of marketing and communication at A&M. Managing Editor Darren Benson is being promoted to succeed her and will be replaced by special projects editor Rob Clark.
Brown, who is 50, had been managing editor for nine years when she was promoted to editor in 2010. Benson, who is 43, succeeded her as managing editor.
___
Most Read Stories
- About those bonuses? There’s now proof they’re going straight onto the national credit card | Danny Westneat
- Seattle is putting fences under its bridges to keep campers out — and some say that’s wrong
- 60-year-old man fatally shot in road-rage incident on Interstate 5 near Tacoma
- A slow period of Seahawks news is about to come to an end: Here's a look at key upcoming dates
- There was a tinge of disappointment on signing day, but Huskies close strong with top 10 recruiting class
Information from: The Eagle, http://www.theeagle.com