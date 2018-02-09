BRYAN, Texas (AP) — The first woman to serve as the top newsroom executive at The Eagle of Bryan-College Station has resigned to accept a vice presidency at Texas A&M University.

The Eagle reports Kelly Brown resigned Friday as editor of the newspaper to accept the newly created position of associate vice president of marketing and communication at A&M. Managing Editor Darren Benson is being promoted to succeed her and will be replaced by special projects editor Rob Clark.

Brown, who is 50, had been managing editor for nine years when she was promoted to editor in 2010. Benson, who is 43, succeeded her as managing editor.

