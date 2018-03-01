DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Morning News has promoted Grant Moise from general manager to president and publisher of the newspaper, succeeding Jim Moroney effective Monday.

The newspaper reports Moise, who is 42, joined The News in 2004 as an account executive and has managed mergers and acquisitions in various executive positions with the parent company while rising to the GM’s position last year. While becoming the news organization’s eighth publisher, he also will retain the executive vice president’s title with the parent company.

Moroney had been president and publisher since 2001 when he succeeded the retiring Robert Decherd (DEHK’-urd), who remains on the board of the newspaper’s Dallas-based owner, A.H. Belo Corp. Moroney remains as board chairman, president and chief executive of A.H. Belo, the state’s oldest continuously operating business.