By allowing emergency benefits to expire, Congress and President Donald Trump have effectively slashed jobless aid in the middle of a pandemic. More than 31 million Americans received unemployment aid from the government in July and their weekly checks just got a lot slimmer.

The typical unemployed American was receiving about $930 a week from late March to late July. That has now been cut to about $330 a week, a far lower amount that many families say is not enough to pay for food, medicine and rent.

That extra $600 in aid — sometimes called “enhanced unemployment” or “the unemployment bonus” — has become a major sticking point in negotiations over another big aid package. Congress put the extra $600 in place in late March. Lawmakers have known for months that it would expire at the end of July. Democrats want to extend it through the end of the year. Republicans initially proposed reducing it to $200, though the White House has recently signaled it would agree to a $400 weekly payment.

Republicans say $600 is so high that people are opting to stay home and collect unemployment instead of going back to work. Democrats say there aren’t nearly enough jobs for everyone who is unemployed and it’s better to keep families out of poverty and boost the economy by providing plenty of financial support.

Republicans are correct that many people were receiving a higher wage from unemployment than their old job, but there is little evidence so far that the extra $600 was dissuading people from going back to work, according to five different studies. What the evidence shows is the extra money has kept many families out of poverty during the pandemic and provided a stimulus to the overall economy as people have spent the aid money.

Advertising

Most economists surveyed last week by The Washington Post overwhelmingly urged Congress to quickly extend unemployment aid and were baffled why lawmakers had not acted. Some supported extending the full $600, while others said it should be reduced slightly to $300 or $400. Many suggest a compromise could be to keep the $600 in place as long as unemployment remains above 10 percent and then reduce the amount as unemployment falls and job opportunities rebound.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other Republicans have frequently cited a University of Chicago study that found two-thirds of workers on unemployment were receiving more than their prior job. But the authors of that study told The Washington Post they found no evidence the extra money was dissuading people from working and they encouraged Congress, especially Republicans, to act quickly on more aid around $400.

Below is a rundown of how the nation got into this predicament and why so many economists are calling for Congress to extend the amount in the $400 to $600 range.

Why did Congress initially pass $600 in March?

When Congress passed the $2 trillion relief package in late March known as the “CARES” Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act), it was clear that much of the economy needed to shut down temporarily to try to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus. That was going to mean millions of Americans losing jobs through no fault of their own.

Lawmakers wanted to replace the lost wages — to make people financially whole. Median weekly pay in the United States is $1,000, meaning half of workers earn more and half earn less. In normal times when someone loses their job, they can apply to their state government to get an unemployment payment that’s roughly 40 to 45 percent of their prior earnings, according to the National Employment Law Project, although that does not take into account benefits like health care or retirement money. The federal government opted to kick in an additional $600 a week to ensure the average worker had 100 percent wage replacement.

Why did the amount get cut at the end of July?

Advertising

Many in Congress thought the coronavirus would be largely under control by the summer and the economy could re-open safely again. This was the prevailing thinking in March when Congress passed the CARES Act and is why so much of the aid for the unemployed as well as small (and large) businesses was set to expire around August 1.

How big is a typical unemployment check from the government?

In normal times, the average unemployed worker gets $333 a week in state government aid, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. But the amount varies greatly by state (it ranges from $101 in Oklahoma to $531 in Massachusetts). For years there’s been a push to lower the unemployment benefits to encourage laid off workers to quickly find a new job.

Now that the extra $600 federal government aid has expired, unemployed Americans are back to receiving solely state aid.

How many people are affected by the cut in benefits?

According to the Labor Department, there were 31.3 million Americans receiving unemployment aid in mid-July, the latest available data. That means about 1 in 5 workers who had a job before the pandemic hit are unemployed.

Why can’t Republicans and Democrats just compromise?

A bipartisan group of economists who worked for Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush recently proposed that Congress should extend the unemployment “bonus” at $400 a week. That would replace the wages of most non-white collar workers. This recession has hit low-income restaurant, retail and other “service sector” workers the hardest. Their typical weekly paycheck is $625, so they should be fully covered.

The economists suggested that Congress tie the bonus payment to the unemployment rate in each state. As the unemployment rate falls, the extra money would decline.

Advertising

The White House floated $400 on Tuesday. So far, Republicans and Democrats in Congress have rejected it.

Who’s to blame for aid getting cut?

Democrats passed a $3 trillion relief package on May 15 that included extending the $600, but Trump and Senate Republicans dismissed it. Republicans made a counter proposal for a $1 trillion package of additional aid on July 27 — just as the extra relief for the unemployed was expiring. The GOP plan calls for workers to receive 70% of their prior wages starting in October and a $200 per week bonus until then.

Many economists say there’s merit to the idea of trying to replace a certain percent of a worker’s prior wage. The problem is the government has to make an individual calculation for each worker. It’s a lot of work and would take time to implement since it hasn’t been done before.

The National Association of State Workforce Agencies warned Congress it would take most states eight to 20 weeks to set up this new program to attempt 70% wage replacement. State unemployment offices have been overwhelmed by the millions of unemployment claims in recent weeks.

What does the “Chicago study” that Republicans often cite say?

Republicans have frequently pointed to a study by three economists at the University of Chicago’s Baker Friedman Institute that was published May 14 and found that two-thirds of unemployed workers are currently earning more on unemployment than they did in their old job. They found the typical wage replacement rate was 134%. The study did not look at whether this is actually dissuading people from going back to work.

In a June op-ed, the authors of the Chicago study advocated for Congress to refine the unemployment formula after the $600 expired. Their proposal was to have the federal government reimburse about 45% of a worker’s prior pay (which would then be added to the roughly 40% a worker already received from the state). The idea was to cover most of the prior wages.

Sponsored

Now these economists say Congress has waited too long to act and now needs to go with a simpler solution to get the money out quickly.

“Let’s get the typical worker to about 100% wage replacement. A $400 federal supplement would do that,” said Joseph Vavra, an economics professor at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Aren’t some workers choosing to stay home and keep getting unemployment?

There are business owners who contend they tried to re-hire their former employees and the workers told them they’d rather stay home and keep getting unemployment. There are posts on social media sites like Reddit where some people talk about how “the past 4 months have been the happiest time of my life” because they have been earning more money on unemployment.

While some of these stories may be true, unemployed workers lose benefits if they refuse to take a job they are offered. Every week unemployed workers have to log onto their state web portals and fill out forms certifying they haven’t found a job. If their prior employer tells the state they tried to re-hire the worker and he or she wouldn’t return, that worker is supposed to lose benefits.

“Refusing work to receive unemployment benefits can be fraud,” Michele Evermore of the Employment Law Project recently reminded Congress.

Advertising

Five different studies have looked closely for any evidence that the extra $600 a week has caused workers to refuse to return to work. So far, the studies have not found any evidence this is occurring in a widespread way.

“The expansion in UI benefit generosity did not disincentivize work,” conclude researchers at Yale University. “If anything, groups facing larger increases in benefit generosity experience slight gains in employment.”

Ernie Tedeschi, a former Treasury Department economist who is now at Evercore ISI came to a similar conclusion after studying government jobs data closely.

“I found no evidence of any effect on labor market flows from more generous UI in May and June,” Tedeschi said. “There’s no relationship between UI generosity and labor market outcomes so far.”

What does all of this mean for the unemployed?

Right now there are 5.4 million job openings and 31 million people on unemployment aid. There aren’t enough jobs for people who need them, and unemployment aid has been cut back sharply.

Most unemployed workers received their last $600 “bonus” more than a week ago. Congress and the White House say they are trying to reach a deal this week and pass a bill next week. It will take time after that for states to implement whatever Congress passes, meaning late August would be the earliest a higher payment would reach the unemployed.

Advertising

Can Trump do an executive order to extend benefits?

Trump has threatened to use an executive order to extend some sort of aid if Congress can’t reach a deal this week. The Constitution gives Congress the authority on spending. Since this would require additional spending, it’s difficult to see how an executive order would be legal. If Trump tried it, it would likely kick off legal challenges, which could further delay payments to the unemployed.

What about gig workers and the self-employed?

Gig workers and the self-employed will continue to be eligible for state unemployment benefits through the end of the year, but they also lose the $600 bonus.

In normal times, gig workers and the self-employed do not qualify for unemployment aid, but Congress made an exception in the CARES Act.

What about parents who need to watch their kids?

Parents who are forced to leave a job to take care of their kids while schools or daycares are closed are supposed to qualify for pandemic unemployment aid. This was approved in the CARES Act and is supposed to continue through the end of the year.

Some parents have reported that their states have held up aid or put them on a fraud watchlist.