The Container Store is accepting Bed Bath & Beyond’s legendary 20% off blue coupons through May 31.

The home-organization store said it would honor the coupons on a single-item purchase starting this past Wednesday, which was the last day Bed Bath & Beyond was honoring the discounts that have stuffed mailboxes for decades.

Bed Bath & Beyond is in the process of closing 360 stores and 120 Buy Buy Baby locations after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday.

The Container Store has one more way it’s planning to fill in the void.

The retailer will sell small appliances that college students may have purchased at its competitor this fall.

The expanded selection starting in May includes Keurig coffee makers, Zero Water pitchers, Vornado fans, Nori irons, Brightech table lamps, Hatch Restore sleep machine, and Vitruvi diffuser.

Blendjet compact blenders, Dormify bedding, and on-the-go travel bags and luggage from Rains and Calpak arrive in June.

“We are excited to unveil a refreshed and expanded product offering for students and parents this college season,” said Stacey Shively, chief merchandising officer at The Container Store.

The retailer expects the move will attract new customers, she said.