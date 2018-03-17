Just because you didn’t need to be a great stock-picker to make money in the market since 2009, doesn’t mean that good stock-picking went out of favor.

The bull market just celebrated its pottery anniversary. That’s nine years for those of you who don’t know the old anniversary gift chart by heart.

Of course, there is a modern anniversary gift chart too — one that moves around a lot of the traditional gifts. By that standard, the bull market surpassing March 9 again — the day in 2009 when it bottomed out — should be celebrated with leather.

For this bull market, however, on the verge of becoming the longest bull run in history, the reality of the last nine years lies somewhere between crockery and cowhide.

The story being told these days, especially in light of the recent spate of volatility that sparked a market drop at the end of January, is that the bull-market rise has been easy, up to now.

That’s a crock of the waste product of the animal generally credited for giving us leather.

For starters, an “easy” bull market would be one you saw coming from a mile away. Back in March of 2009, most investors were moving miles away from the market, the result of the Dow Jones industrial average falling to 6,516, down from a high of 14,164 on Oct. 9, 2007. That’s a 54 percent decline over 17 months — it was down 57 percent as measured by the Standard & Poor’s 500 — the second-steepest decline since the 1930s, and there wasn’t a lot of confidence that things were coming back.

I was shy but honest with my own personal truth back then, but it’s easy to be frank about it now: I was scared.

At the core of my investment beliefs has always been the idea that the long-term direction of the stock market is up, and that anyone who can ride with the market long enough will benefit in the end. The market in those days was shaking me to the core, although I remained invested and stuck with my long-term plans.

If I was frightened, it’s easy to see why so many others with less market experience and lacking that core long-term belief were terrified.

If they could have seen what was coming, of course, they would have stayed put, but many experts believe that a major portion of average investors have missed out on much of the resulting rebound, too distraught over the pain of the decline — and tired of the struggles the market had endured since the bursting of the internet bubble in 2000 — to stay invested as things were bottoming out or to get completely back in afterward.

Off of that start that no one saw coming, it’s easy to quote the numbers and make things look like the last nine years has been nothing but bliss.

Since that market bottom in 2009, of course, the market’s rebound has been astounding. The Dow has nearly quadrupled. The S&P 500, when dividends are factored into returns, has nearly quintupled. Thus, on a total-return basis, for every $1,000 someone had invested in 2009, they have just over $4,900 today.

There are some debates on just how bull-market statistics are kept, based on which index and methodology is used, but Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices, has pegged the stretch from Oct. 11, 1990 through March 24, 2000 as “the longest bull market in modern financial history,” and the current bull market would tie that record on Aug. 21, if it lasts that long.

The rhetoric of market observers now is that the bull is changing as it ages, that even as economic conditions seem to be strong enough to support the rally for another year or more, we could see a deep correction en route to a 10th anniversary (which would be celebrated by tin, aluminum or diamonds, depending on whether you are new- or old-school).

The idea behind the talk is that it will be harder to make money going forward.

That way well be true, but it’s also misleading. Just because you didn’t need to be a great stock-picker to make money in the market since 2009, doesn’t mean that good stock-picking went out of favor.

In 2010, the Greek debt crisis was going to wreck the European Union. In 2011, oil was trading at over $110 per barrel, which was supposed to be stunting economic growth, and when prices then fell to less than $30 a barrel, the precipitous fall was supposed to be its own destabilizing event.

In 2013, we were peering over the edge of the fiscal cliff.

In 2016, there was the Brexit vote, throughout it all there were record-low interest rates but the threat of hikes that could crack the market, there was the health-care sector being whipsawed by seemingly every headline and rumor about Obamacare and more.

Hardly seems so “easy” when looked at that way.

The hard part of investing is having the patience to remember that the long-term direction remains positive, even as the short-term sentiment is changing.

Yes, it is easy to make that effort when the market is consistently moving up, but that is where you need to do the hard work to make your relationship with the market last.

Warren Buffett and several others have noted that if you can’t invest in a stock for 10 years, you shouldn’t even consider holding it for 10 minutes.

The next 10 minutes on the market could be very bumpy; the next 10 years certainly won’t be any easier than the last decade, and the results aren’t likely to be as good, but you will still be happiest if you are celebrating some very long anniversary as an investor when you get to the end of your road.

You aren’t married to the market, but sticking with it through better and worse, richer and poorer for a long time is still the most likely way to reach your goals.