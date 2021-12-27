Internet companies have for years been a source of embarrassment for regulators.

Government-appointed agencies tasked with keeping digital markets equitable have, mostly, let tech giants acquire whatever they want — data, rivals, promising startups — to grow into digital monoliths. That laissez faire approach is starting to change.

In 2022, the British government will be one of the first in the world to force companies to cut back on the spread of harmful content or face big fines. The Federal Trade Commission, newly led by Lina Khan, has warned it could unwind mergers. The U.K. did just that in November with the purchase of Giphy by Facebook owner Meta Platforms, a first for Big Tech.

There’s a spark giving fresh momentum to all this action. It came in September when the Age Appropriate Design Code came into force in the U.K. The code, spearheaded by former filmmaker and House of Lords member Beeban Kidron, imposed 15 standards on all internet companies to make their services safer for children. It has quickly become one of the most impactful pieces of legislation ever to target technology firms.

The code orders for online companies to turn off location tracking of kids by default, refrain from using a child’s personal data to hurt their well being, give children bite-sized, easy to understand explanations of a company’s terms of service and cease the use of nudge techniques that might encourage poor privacy decisions.

In July and August, just ahead of the law’s deadline, large Internet firms announced a flurry of changes that mirrored the new rules. YouTube said it would turn off autoplay for younger users, while Google turned off targeted advertising and tracking for under-18s. Facebook, Instagram and TikTok made similar concessions.

Advertising

Kidron is pleased, but not entirely satisfied. “They have a lot more to do,” she says. Recommendation algorithms on platforms like Instagram have, for instance, shown disturbing content to teen girls who searched for healthy eating content.

Still, what’s remarkable about Kidron’s code is that technology companies have implemented it globally and not just in the United Kingdom.

Before all this, Kidron directed the 1995 American road comedy “To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar” and “Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason” in 2004. In 2012 she was given the title of baroness after being appointed to the House of Lords.

Then in 2013, she made a documentary, “InRealLife,” which followed British teens as they lived out their lives in the real world and online. The film, which criticized tech companies for exploiting children’s data for profit, was described by some critics as alarmist — but it was also hugely prescient.

The documentary led Kidron to believe that children needed special protections online. She devoted herself to campaigning and founded 5Rights, an organization named after a series of rights that children should be entitled to in the digital world. (The five rights are the right to remove; the right to know; the right to safety and support; the right to informed and conscious use; the right to digital literacy.)

Kidron realized that with her new title and seat in the House of Lords, she could augment the U.K.’s yet-to-be-passed Data Protection Act with special rules about children — what became known in shorthand as the Children’s Code. It was a politically shrewd move, but getting there was an uphill battle. At one point, Kidron found herself facing 12 other ministers and government officials who gave her “many, many reasons” why her amendment to the privacy law wouldn’t work. She would never get the support of the country’s lower House of Parliament, one told her.

Advertising

There were complaints from tech companies too, that the rules were too broad and that parents should be the arbiters of children’s internet use. Strict new standards might push children to untrustworthy services, the firms argued, and determining someone’s age could hurt their privacy.

But Kidron was armed with minute details; and she turned out to be good at amassing support in Parliament, according to a senior researcher who worked with her. Over time she successfully negotiated for the government to add her code into law.

Kidron benefits from the growing public skepticism of Big Tech since her documentary came out.

“The world is a very different place now,” she says. “People not only see what I saw, but they see my insistence that getting it right for kids also teaches us what good looks like.”