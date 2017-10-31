WASHINGTON (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is in Washington making the case to the White House and top Capitol Hill leaders for a $60 billion Texas Gulf Coast rebuilding package.
Abbott told reporters that topping huge Hurricane Harvey recovery proposal are tens of billions of dollars for Army Corps of Engineers flood control and navigation projects and community development block grants
Abbott said “what we’re asking for is not unusual when you consider the size and scope and population impacted by this storm.”
He said Harvey was “far larger than Katrina. It’s pretty much Katrina and Sandy combined.”
Abbott visited with White House budget director Mick Mulvaney on Tuesday and was scheduled to meet with House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.