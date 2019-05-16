GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — At least 100 flights at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport have been delayed after some employees were evacuated from a government air traffic control facility because of an undetermined odor.

The incident began late Thursday morning. A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman says management of air traffic was continuing at a slightly reduced rate as employees rotated in and out of the building.

Air purifiers and fans were set up in the building. Nobody was hurt.

The FAA website says flights arriving at DFW were being delayed an average of about an hour. FlightStats.com reports at least 100 flights were affected.

The FAA isn’t saying when it expects staffing at the control center to return to normal at DFW, a major hub for American Airlines and its American Eagle regional affiliate.