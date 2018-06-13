Share story

By
The Associated Press

WAELDER, Texas (AP) — A Texas company is recalling more than 205 tons (186 metric tons) of beef smoked sausage due to an ingredient issue.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the recall by J Bar B Foods of Waelder involves beef brisket smoked sausage. The problem, discovered Tuesday, prompted a recall of nearly 411,000 pounds (186,428 kilograms) of items with a pork casing not declared on the label.

Some consumers may suffer allergic reactions. No one has reported getting sick.

The ready-to-eat products were produced June 21, 2016, to May 29, 2018. The 12 ounce (340 gram) items say: “H-E-B Texas Heritage sausage smoked with natural hardwood beef brisket” and USDA number EST. 7066.

Most Read Business Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The meat was shipped to retailers in Texas.

Consumers should discard the recalled meat or return it to the place of purchase.

The Associated Press