YOAKUM, Texas (AP) — A Texas meatpacker is recalling several tons of smoked sausage over possible contamination by soft plastic, marking the company’s second recall in a month.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the latest recall by Eddy Packing Co. on Thursday. It includes 9 tons (8.16 metric tons) of smoked sausage that were produce for Texas businesses.
On May 4, the company recalled nearly 25 tons (22.68 metric tons) of smoked sausage nationwide due to possible plastic contamination.
The latest recall involves 10-pound (4.54-kilogram) cases of Carl’s Pork and Beef Smoked Sausage on a Stick. The items have a lot code 8073, case code PS9319, a sell-by date of March 14, 2019. The USDA marker is “EST 4800.”
Most Read Business Stories
- Costco boosting hourly wages for 130,000 U.S. employees
- Seattle real-estate startup, which aims to make everyone a cash buyer, raises $17 million
- Flight line mechanics at Boeing South Carolina vote to join the Machinists union
- Amazon threatens to back off Seattle growth, but it wouldn't be easy to leave
- Sears closing Tacoma Mall store, scores of others as sales plunge
Eddy Packing received a customer complaint about soft, green plastic material in a product. Officials they’ve received no reports of anyone getting sick.
The smoked sausage should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase.