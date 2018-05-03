JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli generic drug maker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries says earnings jumped sharply in the first quarter of 2018 as it pressed forward with an aggressive cost cutting program.
Teva said it posted net income of $1.1 billion, or $1.03 a share, compared to $580 million, or 57 cents a share, a year earlier.
Chief Executive Kare Schultz said on Thursday the year was off to a “solid start” and raised his 2018 guidance.
He says the company is on track to meet cost-cutting targets, which include reducing one-quarter of the company’s workforce, and is reducing its $30 billion debt load.
Most Read Business Stories
- Amazon puts high-profile Seattle plans on ice over proposal to tax large employers
- Boeing’s P-8 is the 737 with missiles, sonar and a specialty in hunting submarines
- Black men arrested at Starbucks settle with the company
- ‘We frankly don’t care’ if T-Mobile and Sprint merge, Verizon CEO says
- Starbucks advisory team for racial-bias training draws scrutiny
The improved earnings came despite a 10 percent drop in revenue to $5.1 billion. It cited the deteriorating U.S. generics market and generic competition to its blockbuster MS drug Copaxone.