DETROIT — Hertz announced Monday that it will buy 100,000 electric vehicles from Tesla, one of the largest purchases of battery-powered cars in history and the latest evidence of the nation’s increasing commitment to EV technology.

The news of the deal triggered a rally in Tesla’s stock, driving the carmaker’s market value over the $1 trillion mark for the first time.

The purchase by one of the world’s leading rental car companies reflects its confidence that electric vehicles are gaining acceptance with environmentally minded consumers as an alternative to vehicles powered by petroleum-burning internal combustion engines.

In an interview, Mark Fields, Hertz’s interim CEO, said that Teslas are already arriving at the company’s sites and should be available for rental starting in November.

Hertz said in its announcement that it will complete its purchases of the Tesla Model 3 small cars by the end of 2022. It also said it will establish its own electric vehicle charging network as it strives to produce the largest rental fleet of electric vehicles in North America.

Fields wouldn’t say how much Hertz is spending for the order. The deal likely is worth around $4 billion because each Model 3 has a base price of about $40,000. It also ranks at the top of the list of electric vehicle orders by a single company. In 2019, Amazon ordered 100,000 electric delivery vans from Rivian, a startup vehicle manufacturer Amazon has invested in.

The Hertz order sent Tesla shares soaring nearly 13% to a record closing price of $1,024.86, and pushed the world’s most valuable automaker’s total market value to just over $1 trillion. The wealth of CEO Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, grew 11.4% to $255.8 billion, according to Forbes.

In his interview with the AP, Fields made clear that Hertz intends to be a leading provider of EVs to rental customers. He pointed to surveys showing that over the past five years, consumer interest in electric vehicles has grown dramatically.

“More are willing to try and buy,” he said. “It’s pretty stunning.”

Fields said that Hertz, which is based in Estero, Florida, is in discussions with other automakers, too, about buying additional electric vehicles to expand its EV fleet as more models enter the marketplace.

The company has plans for 3,000 chargers in 65 locations across the United States by the end of 2022 and 4,000 by the end of 2023, Fields said. Customers also would be able to use Tesla’s own large charging network for a fee.

Fields declined to say how much Hertz will charge to rent the Teslas.

Daniel Ives, a technology analyst at Wedbush Securities, wrote in a note Monday to investors that Hertz’s order represents a “major feather in the cap” for Tesla and shows that a broad adoption of electric vehicles is underway “as part of this oncoming green tidal wave hitting the U.S.”

China and Europe have been ahead of the U.S. on vehicle electrification. But demand in the United States is accelerating, Ives noted, with Tesla leading the way, followed by startup Lucid Motors, General Motors, Ford and others that are chasing a potential $5 trillion market.

In an interview, Ives said he expected other rental car companies to follow Hertz’s lead.

“It’s a wake-up call for the rest of the industry,” he said.

Ives suggested the deal will help Tesla and other manufacturers by giving thousands of consumers the experience of driving electric vehicles.

“It’s the ultimate test drive,” he said. “For a company that doesn’t normally market, this is the best brand and marketing deal they’ve ever struck.”