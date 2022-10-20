Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Tesla Inc., down $14.76 to $207.28.
The electric vehicle maker warned it could miss its target of 50% annual growth in deliveries this year.
International Business Machines Corp., up $5.79 to $128.30.
The technology and consulting company beat Wall Street’s third-quarter financial forecasts.
Union Pacific Corp., down $13.61 to $186.45.
The railroad warned about slower growth ahead as customers ship fewer items than expected.
Super Micro Computer Inc., up $5.75 to $61.34.
The server technology company raised its earnings forecast.
AT&T Inc., up $1.20 to $16.74.
The telecommunications company reported encouraging third-quarter financial results.
Quest Diagnostics Inc., up $8 to $134.66.
The medical laboratory chain’s third-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.
WD-40 Co., down $19.72 to $151.11.
The lubricant and degreaser maker reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter earnings.
Allstate Corp., down $17.44 to $117.71.
The insurer warned investors about a big third-quarter loss.