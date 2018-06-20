The lawsuit adds a new layer of intrigue to a company already consumed with production pressures and internal suspicions about a conspiracy.

Tesla sued a former employee Wednesday, accusing the man of hacking the automaker’s computer systems and stealing company secrets, shedding light on what chief Elon Musk had suggested was the work of a secretive internal saboteur.

Tesla attorneys wrote in their lawsuit that Martin Tripp, a former technician at the company’s Gigafactory battery plant in Nevada, wrote software to aid in an elaborate theft of several gigabytes of confidential data, including photos and video of Tesla’s manufacturing systems. The firm’s attorneys said Tripp worked at Tesla from October to last week, when company investigators confronted him with evidence.

Tripp, attorneys wrote, also gave journalists false information about the company, including claims that defective batteries had been used in Tesla’s Model 3 sedans. The court file did not name an attorney for Tripp, who could not be located. The company did not respond to requests for comment.

The lawsuit adds a new layer of intrigue to a Silicon Valley giant already consumed with production pressures and internal suspicions from Musk about a corporate conspiracy. The company, which last week said it would slash 9 percent of its workforce, is speeding closer to a critical deadline to prove it can hit a long-delayed goal: Building 5,000 Model 3s a week.

In a company-wide email Sunday, Musk said an employee accused of sabotage had complained about not getting promoted and added “there may be considerably more to this situation than meets the eye.” Musk called on workers to “be extremely vigilant” and said, “There are a long list of organizations that want Tesla to die.”

Asked if Tripp was the employee Musk had suggested was behind the sabotage, Musk tweeted Wednesday, “There is more, but the actions of a few bad apples will not stop Tesla from reaching its goals. With 40,000 people, the worst 1 in 1000 will have issues. That’s still ~40 people.”

The lawsuit highlights a widespread paranoia over information theft in the fiercely competitive industries of advanced manufacturing and self-driving cars. In February, Uber paid $245 million to settle a legal battle over the alleged theft of trade secrets with Waymo, the self-driving unit of Google’s parent company Alphabet.

Tesla lawyers have asked for a court order to inspect Tripp’s computers, emails, online messages and phone calls.

Tripp, the Tesla lawyers said, had been “disruptive and combative” with colleagues and had grown disgruntled after being assigned to a new role. The company is seeking an untold amount in damages to be decided in trial.

Because of Tripp’s conduct, lawyers said, Tesla had suffered “cruel and unjust hardship” and “lost business, lost profits and damage to its goodwill.”