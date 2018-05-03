Tesla’s shares are tumbling before the market open Thursday after the electric vehicle maker posted a record first-quarter loss and its CEO got testy at times during a conference call.
Tesla tore through $745.3 million in cash in the quarter, due largely to the slow production ramp-up of the Model 3 mass-market electric sedan. When questioned on the Model 3 by an analyst, Elon Musk cut him off, calling questions dry and “not cool.” He then allowed multiple questions from a person via YouTube.
RBC Capital Markets’ Joseph Spak called it an “odd conference call that lacked answers to questions on investors’ minds and overshadowed earnings.”
“The general sentiment was that the defensiveness spoke volumes,” he added in an analyst note.
Most Read Business Stories
- Amazon puts high-profile Seattle plans on ice over proposal to tax large employers
- Boeing’s P-8 is the 737 with missiles, sonar and a specialty in hunting submarines
- Black men arrested at Starbucks settle with the company
- ‘We frankly don’t care’ if T-Mobile and Sprint merge, Verizon CEO says
- Starbucks advisory team for racial-bias training draws scrutiny
Shares dropped more than 7 percent in premarket trading.