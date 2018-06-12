DETROIT (AP) — Electric car maker Tesla Inc. is laying off about 3,600 white-collar workers as it slashes costs in an effort to become profitable.
CEO Elon Musk says in an e-mail to workers Tuesday that the cuts amount to about 9 percent of the company’s workforce of 40,000.
The company did not say how much money the cuts would save.
The move will not affect factory workers as Tesla continues to ramp up production of its lower-priced Model 3 compact car.
Most Read Business Stories
- Whole Foods expands Amazon Prime discounts to stores in Washington, nine other states
- Businesses get a win on head tax, but solution to Seattle homelessness crisis still elusive
- Judge in Microsoft gender discrimination case has tough questions for women's lawyers
- Hutch cancer center will put labs in Seattle’s historic Lake Union steam plant
- Rolls-Royce 787 engine woes spread as job cuts loom
Musk says the company is motivated by turning a profit. The company has not posted an annual profit in its 15 years of business.
Musk says Tesla is making the move now so it never has to do it again. He says there’s still a significant need for additional production workers.