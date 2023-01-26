NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Tesla Inc., up $15.84 to $160.27.
The electric vehicle maker’s profits surged in the fourth-quarter, beating Wall Street forecasts.
Chevron Corp., up $8.71 to $187.79.
The energy company raised its dividend and announced a $75 billion stock buyback program.
Lam Research Corp., up $9.35 to $497.75.
The semiconductor equipment maker’s fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.
Wolfspeed Inc., down $4.87 to $77.09.
The maker of energy-efficient lighting gave investors a disappointing financial forecast.
American Airlines Group Inc., up 35 cents to $16.61.
The airline reported strong fourth-quarter profit and revenue.
Southwest Airlines Co., down $1.17 to $35.70.
The airline reported a big fourth-quarter loss following massive flight cancellations last month.
SAP SE, down $2.06 to $114.10
The business software maker is trimming its workforce after profits dropped sharply.
Seagate Technology Holdings Plc., up $6.76 to $69.01.
The hard drive maker beat Wall Street’s fiscal second-quarter earnings forecasts.