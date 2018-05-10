TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — An airport in western Indiana is moving forward on plans to add up to six new hangars.

The Tribune-Star reports Terre Haute Regional Airport’s board of directors on Wednesday approved advertising for bids for construction and other work.

Plans call for bids to open at the board’s June meeting.

The project is called West Quad Development. The new hangars are expected to be box hangars and will have all aircraft enter from the same side. The project is expected to use funds from an airport tax increment finance district to pay for the work.

