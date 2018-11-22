BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s president has criticized the European Union and the West for allegedly failing to prevent Kosovo from triggering a trade war as tensions soar between the wartime foes.
Aleksandar Vucic’s claims on Thursday came a day after Kosovo’s government slapped a 100-percent import tax on all goods imported from Serbia and Bosnia.
Vucic says the West has always blamed “both sides” for tensions in Kosovo, “while in fact they support only one, and that is not Serbia.”
After a bloody war in 1999, Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, something that Serbia and its ally Russia do not recognize while the U.S. and most Western countries do.
The EU has told the two sides they must normalize relations as a precondition to entering the bloc.