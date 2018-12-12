NEW YORK (AP) — Shares in Chinese streaming music giant Tencent Music Entertainment are up 8 percent to $14.11 on their first day of trading.
The company’s initial public offering of 82 million shares was priced at $13 a share and is expected to raise between $1.07 billion and $1.23 billion. The stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the “TME” symbol.
A little more than half of the shares are being offered by the company, with the remainder being offered by shareholders.
Tencent said earlier this year it had more than 800 million users, including 23.3 million subscribers to its music library.
Most Read Business Stories
- Blake Nordstrom discloses cancer diagnosis, plans to keep working through treatment
- Sting uses fake Amazon boxes, GPS to catch would-be thieves
- Reality sets in for the long bull market, and Wall Street is right to be afraid | Jon Talton
- Feminist group Lean In has a Sheryl Sandberg problem
- Verizon says 10,400 managers accept buyout offer
Tencent, whose shareholders include the leading music streaming service Spotify, earned $199 million on revenue of $1.66 billion last year.
Spotify went public in April.