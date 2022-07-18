Over the last year, soaring prices on everything from gasoline to milk to school supplies have forced many consumers to make tough choices.

But inflation also has been brutal for many shops, services and other businesses, which are often caught between rising wholesales prices and wages and increasingly cost-conscious customers. That pinch can be especially tough for smaller businesses that can’t simply absorb higher wholesale prices.

We’re writing about the effects of inflation in the Seattle-area business community and want to hear from owners and managers: What impacts have you experienced? How have you adapted? And what’s your outlook for the rest of 2022?

