There are nearly 600 million Spanish speakers in this world, and they have become a highly sought-after audience for streaming services.

On Wednesday, Mexican broadcast giant Grupo Televisa and U.S.-based Univision unveiled their plans for the largest Spanish-language streaming platform as part of their new merged company, TelevisaUnivision. (The two entities completed their $4.8 billion merger this year with investments from SoftBank and Google, among others.)

Called ViX, the venture will offer both a no-cost tier with commercials and a premium subscription service, the company said.

The free ad-supported service will become available March 31 and feature more than 100 channels of broadcast-quality content and live programming and more than 40,000 hours of on-demand content, including novelas, movies and exclusive channels from entertainers like Mexican superstar Eugenio Derbez.

ViX+, the premium offering, will debut later in the year. It will have more than 10,000 hours of internationally produced content and more than 60 original productions within the first year. The company has yet to determine the cost of subscriptions.

ViX will be available in 19 territories March 31, including the United States, Mexico and Latin America. Viewers will be able to get it on all the major technology platforms, like Roku and AppleTV.

Both tiers will also include live and exclusive soccer content. In Mexico, both ViX and ViX+ will show games from this year’s World Cup.

Netflix announced last year that it would spend $300 million on original Mexican productions. Disney+ said in late 2020 that it had more than 70 original Spanish-language productions in development. WarnerMedia started HBO Max in Latin America in June, announcing a commitment of 100 productions in the region in the next two years. And NBCUniversal’s Telemundo will offer Tplus this fall on Peacock’s premium tier.

In its quest for dominance, TelevisaUnivision said, it will invest several billion dollars in Spanish-language content and has made deals with a number of notable figures, including Spanish author María Dueñas, Nobel Prize-winning Peruvian author Mario Vargas Llosa and actress Selena Gomez. Gomez announced her first Spanish-language project as a producer, the true-crime docuseries “Mi Vecino, El Cartel” (“The Cartel Among Us”), which looks at a murder that rocked a small Texan town and led to a multiyear investigation.