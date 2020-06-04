ZoomInfo Technologies of Vancouver, Clark County, priced its initial public offering of stock at $21 per share overnight, indicating strong interest in the business-to-business information company as one of the first tech IPOs to test the market after a pandemic-induced hiatus of many weeks.

When the company filed its original IPO details, the price was estimated at $16 to $18 per share.

The company said it will receive net proceeds of about $887 million after costs of the offering. The IPO sold 44.5 million shares and its underwriters have an option to market another 6.7 million if demand is strong.

Trading is expected to begin Thursday on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ZI.