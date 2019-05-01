Zenoti, a Bellevue-based cloud software company serving beauty- and wellness-services providers, said it has raised $50 million in new capital.

The funding will go toward product development, geographic expansion and hiring, the company said.

Zenoti makes a suite of software to handle marketing, client booking, payments, inventory, employment management and other business tasks.

The most common package the company sells costs $400 a month.

Zenoti said it has thousands of customers in more than 40 countries including Waxing the City and Rudy’s Barbershop, as well as MGM Resorts, marking its move into hotels and resorts.

CEO Sudheer Koneru said in a statement that the company more than doubled its revenue last year. But a Zenoti representative declined to say whether the company is profitable.

Zenoti has more than 300 employees. Most of the executive team and customer-facing staff work from the Bellevue headquarters. The company’s main research and development office is in India. It has other offices in Brisbane, Australia; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Jakarta, Indonesia; and Manila, and is opening a European outpost.

The new investment is from Tiger Global Management, and earlier Zenoti backers Norwest Venture Partners and Accel. The company, founded in 2010, has now raised $71 million.