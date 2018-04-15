The woman taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Burien police officers transported a a woman to the hospital Sunday afternoon for a mental health evaluation after she fired a shot in front of the police station.

Officers and King County Sheriff deputies were outside behind the station around 1:14 p.m. Sunday when they heard a shot fired. They found a woman out front lying on the ground.

The detectives talked to the 56-year-old woman, who said she had fired the shot and “wanted to die,” according to the sheriff’s office. A loaded handgun was found inside her car.

Detectives handcuffed the woman and brought her to the hospital. The department praised its detectives for using skills learned in crisis intervention training to handle the situation.