Patrick Marshall answers your personal technology questions each week.

Q: In setting up my home Wi-Fi I see that the router lets me connect to it either using 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz channels. Which channel should I use?

— B. Austen

A: Good question. And as is often the case with good questions, the answer is, “It depends.”

Those numbers refer to two different radio frequency bands. Picture a wave moving through the water. The shorter the length of the wave the more waves fit in a certain distance, right? Another way of saying that is: the shorter the wavelength the higher the frequency. A 5 GHz frequency band has radio waves that are much shorter than those in the 2.4 GHz band.

So what difference does that make? First, the higher frequency is faster at transferring data. The 5 GHz band can support data transfers at up to 1300 Mbps (megabits per second), while the 2.4 GHz band maxes out at 600 Mbps.

So does that mean you should always use the 5 GHz band? Not necessarily. Lower-frequency radio waves do better transmitting over longer distances and through walls, floors and other objects. In short, the 2.4 GHz band is going to have significantly greater range than the 5 GHz channel.

At the same time, the quality of signal you’ll get over a given range with either channel also depends on the quality of the router you’re using. Higher-end routers with multiple antennae will deliver better performance over greater distances.

Finally, a lot of traffic on a frequency from other users can also degrade your performance. Generally, you’ll find more competition for bandwidth in the 2.4 GHz band than the 5 GHz band.

The long and the short of it — pun intended — is that if range isn’t an issue in your location, I’d go with the 5 GHz band. If you need greater range, either go to the 2.4 GHz band or consider buying a Wi-Fi range extender.

Q: For 2-plus years I’ve had an ASUS Netbook with 32GB of SSD storage, running WIN 8. For reasons unknown to me, the amount of available storage seems to be steadily decreasing. Programs are taking up less than 3 gigabytes of space, and I don’t do music or keep videos on this device.

I’ve been getting messages saying I have to free up space to do updates for Windows and apps. I only keep 6 months’ worth of email on the device, and struggle to keep 1.2 gigabytes of storage free. I don’t have a Windows.old folder.

Is this a common problem with 32GB Windows devices? If so, then 32GB is clearly too little storage to sell on a workable unit.

— Kevin Washington

A: For most users, the biggest consumers of storage are programs, not data. And a lot of that storage used by programs is stuff you can get rid of — Internet cache, old files left over after updating Windows, etc.

The first thing to do to reclaim some of that space you’ve already done, which is to check for a Windows.old folder. (That folder contains files no longer needed after a Windows update, and they are retained in case you need to revert to the earlier version. If everything’s working OK, you can delete them.)

Next, I’d go to the Control Panel and launch the Programs and Features utility to uninstall any program you don’t need. I’d be surprised if you don’t find some programs there that you didn’t know had been installed.

Next, use the cleanup feature in File Explorer. Right-click on the drive and select Properties. In the dialogue that opens, click on Disk Cleanup. You’ll find some surprising things that can be eliminated to make room. For example, I just found 12 megabytes of temporary internet files and 15 megabytes of thumbnails on my computer.

But yes, the bottom line is that I’d agree that 32 gigabytes of storage isn’t much. Several months ago I bought a new Microsoft Surface Book with a terabyte of storage. That’s 1,000 gigabytes, or 1 million megabytes.

The demands that programs place on storage have clearly grown as more storage has become available. My first computer, an Apple IIe, didn’t have a hard drive. My second computer, an IBM PC-XT, sported a huge-at-the-time 10-megabyte hard drive.