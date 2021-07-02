Q: On my 6-year-old HP Pavilion g6 laptop I have Microsoft’s Windows 10 and I receive all email via Outlook. After several years receiving, uninterrupted, golf scores reflecting daily play, for the past couple months I’ve received very few of the reports, which continue to be sent from the same location, on the same computer. The email address is correct and is the same that’s been used since 2018.

I’m being told to check my “Junk” or “Spam” folders for the missing reports. The junk folder is obvious and never contains the missing reports. I can’t find a “Spam” folder. Do I have one?

Denise Hennig

A: Yes, if you’re using the Outlook program that comes with Microsoft Office, the spam would be in the folder marked “Junk” in the left-hand panel. If you’re using the online version of Outlook, the folder is named “Junk Email.”

It’s also possible that those emails are being blocked by a mail server before they reach your client. If the mail server used by the senders of those golf reports has been identified by another server as a source of spam, it may have been blacklisted. So if you don’t find those reports in your junk mail, you might contact the sender to see if they’re seeing their emails bounce back.

Q: I know you’ve written a number of articles about password managers, but I can’t seem to find one where you rate them. Have you ever written such a piece?

I’m using an iMac with Big Sur. Also, I would be wanting to sync with an iPhone and a Kindle.

Jim Booth

A: I haven’t done a formal review of password managers … at least not in the past decade.

But I can tell you that when I went shopping for a password manager recently, after reading reviews online, I settled on LastPass. Yes, there are a dozen or so very effective password managers to choose from. What tilted me to LastPass was the “family” version of the program, which includes six licenses and the ability to share selected passwords. What sealed the deal for me was the Emergency Access feature of the program. You can give trusted people access to your Password Vault. If they try to access your vault you’ll receive an email. If you don’t respond to the email within a default period of 48 hours, that person will get access. In short, if something happens to you, access to critical accounts will be available to those you trust.

Q: I have a Lenovo computer and use Windows 10. Six or seven weeks ago, it told me that there was an update, and I clicked on having it install later — at 2 a.m. Well, I forgot, and turned off my computer for the night at 10 p.m.

Ever since, when I turn off my computer, it prompts me to “Update and restart” or “Update and exit.” I have tried leaving my computer on all night, but I still get the message. Apparently, no updates are happening.

I have gone into the Security setting on Windows, and a message says: “Your device is missing important security and quality fixes.” So what do I do to fix this?

Sher Garfield, Seattle

A: If Windows is prompting you to “Update and restart” and doesn’t follow through when you tell it to proceed, you’ll want to go through the troubleshooting checklist at st.news/windowsupdate.

To make a potentially long story short, the main causes of failed updates are lack of drive space, conflicting drivers on connected devices and an incomplete download of an update. So after you’ve made sure you have enough room on your hard drive, disconnect all external devices (printers, etc.) then restart Windows. Next, run Windows Update again by selecting Start > Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update > Check for updates. Download and install any new updates.