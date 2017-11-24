Patrick Marshall answers your personal-technology questions each week.

Q: I have a 5-year-old Dell Dimension XPS 8500 that no longer accepts Windows 10 updates because Dell has stopped supporting this model. My concern is security and the fact that without Windows 10 updates my system is not fully protected. What are my options for other operating systems and security?

— Bob Geary, Newcastle

A: Actually, I’m surprised you could get Windows 10 on that computer since Dell doesn’t offer Window 10-compatible drivers for that model. If Windows 10 updates won’t install, it’s almost certainly because the update detects that the computer is not compatible.

As for other options, you can certainly back up to Windows 7. Microsoft will be making security updates to Windows 7 until 2020.

If you want to switch to another operating system, you might consider Linux. You can learn more at www.linux.org. The operating system is free, relatively secure and a broad array of also-free applications are available, including email clients, word processors, spreadsheets, image editing programs and more.

Q: I’m trying to download some large files from a website but I don’t have room on my computer for them so the downloads are aborted. I don’t get offered the chance to change the download destination to a USB drive. Without freeing up space on my computer, how can I download these files.

— Casey B

A: If you want to download directly to a USB drive or other storage, you need to change the download directory in your web browser before starting the download. The specific steps for changing the download directory depends on the browser you’re using. In Google Chrome — which is currently the most popular web browser — click on the menu icon in the upper-right corner and then select Settings.

Scroll to the bottom of the window and then click on Advanced. Scroll again until you see the Downloads section and you’ll be able to specify a different download destination, including connected USB drives. BTW, some browsers, including Chrome and FireFox, allow you to configure the browser to prompt you for a download destination each time you initiate a download.

Q: My Edge browser stopped working and I receive this message when trying to visit any site: “Hmmm…Can’t reach this page. Try this.” Several suggestions follow that do not work.

Internet Explorer works but is slow and somewhat unstable. I downloaded Chrome and it seems to be working well.

This happened after I downloaded a trial version of Malwarebytes and did a scan. A dozen adware and PUPs were quarantined. This might just be coincidental. Any suggestions?

— Joe Pontecorvo

A: I’m guessing that this is an older computer that has seen a lot of programs installed and, perhaps, uninstalled. And if you have downloaded apps from the internet, yes, adware and other unwanted malware often gets downloaded, too. Anti-malware programs catch some of it, but they’re not perfect.

If you’re still getting glitchy and slow performance, my recommendation is to do a thorough cleanup by reformatting the drive and then reinstalling only the programs you still want to use. And I recommend against downloading apps unless you trust the source.