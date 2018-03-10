Patrick Marshall answers your personal technology questions each week.

Q: Several months ago I started getting a message that a website “is not responding due to long-running script.” It pops up about 20 percent of the time, and is accompanied by a box to check “stop script.” My computer is frozen until the message goes away (a minute or so). What is “long-running script” and how can I filter it out? And why did it just start appearing several months ago?

— Phillip Scott

A: When you visit a website, scripts — essentially small programs embedded in the site — may automatically launch.

There are several potential causes of the problem you’re encountering. First, it may be a poorly designed website you’re visiting. Are you experiencing the problem only on one site? If so, I’d report the issue to the site’s webmaster.

If you’re experiencing the problem on multiple websites, it’s likely an issue with your Web browser’s configuration. Have you tried a different browser?

If you really want to continue using the browser that’s having the problem, there are several things you can try in sequence. First, uninstall and then reinstall the browser. Secondly, if script debugging is enabled, disable it. Third, disable all extensions. If that eliminates your problem, you can add extensions back in until the problem recurs and you’ll know which is the culprit.

Q: Have you heard of or are you familiar with a situation where Malwarebytes is resident on a machine but will not open or run? It is on an HP desktop running Windows Pro. I have an ongoing ticket with Malwarebytes support. They have been trying to figure out the problem. I have been instructed to remove Norton Security Suite, do a restart, download MBclean and run it, then reload Malwarebytes (have tried my disc with subscription and free versions), restart and then it should work. They have suggested several scenarios similar to this that I have tried but to no avail. Until recently, Malwarebytes was functioning correctly; I began seeing a pop-up for what I assume is malware and when I tried to run Malwarebytes it wouldn’t launch. Just wondering if you have any thoughts or suggestions.

— Patrick Fayerweather

A: It is possible that a piece of malware is preventing Malwarebytes Antimalware from launching. Fortunately, Malwarebytes has created a tool for just such situations. (I can’t explain why the support person at Malwarebytes was apparently unaware of this.)

Anyway, you’ll want to launch Malwarebytes Chameleon, which is part of the Antimalware program. You’ll find instructions for launching Chameleon here: https://support.malwarebytes.com/docs/DOC-1039.

Q: Occasionally I’ll experience a situation that you’ve addressed in the past, and I’ve wished that I had access to an archive of your columns. Does one exist, and if so, how does one access it?

— Reiley Kidd, Seattle

A: There’s no formal archive of columns, but you should be able to find what you’re looking for by using a search engine and entering my name, the newspaper’s name and your topic. I’ve found that this method delivers a lot better results than using the search utility on the seattletimes.com website.