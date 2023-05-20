Q: I have read articles that list the hardware requirements for upgrading to Windows 11 in terms of RAM, free disk space, etc. My existing desktop and two laptops all have at least twice the requirements. However, I recently stumbled upon an article that said unless you have purchased your computer within the last two or three years it probably cannot be upgraded. The reason? Something called a TPM chip. I checked my machines, and none of them have the chip. I see I could buy a board with the chip at low cost. Is it necessary? I’m beginning to think that I will just use the equipment I have until early 2025 and then buy new. Your thoughts?

— Rod Case

A: Yes, Microsoft lists TPM 2.0 as a requirement for Windows 11.

TPM stands for Trusted Platform Module, which is a microcontroller that protects computer hardware from intrusions through integrated cryptographic keys. According to Microsoft, among other things, TPM 2.0 is used for security features such as Windows Hello for identity protection and BitLocker for data protection.

Most computers sold in the past five years include the TPM 2.0 chip, although many of them do not have the chip enabled by default. To find out if your computer has the chip go to Settings/Privacy & Security/Windows Security/Device Security. Look for the Security Processor section. If a TPM chip is installed, there will be a link you can click to check the version number.

Related Tech Q&As Read more from Patrick Marshall here >>

Reportedly, however, you can install Windows 11 on older computers if you install manually — that is, if you install from an ISO file instead of using Windows Update. The requirements for installing are a 64-bit 1GHz processor with two or more cores, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

The downside is that the computer will not be supported for Windows updates or security patches.

Advertising

If it was me, I’d just stick with Windows 10, which is supported until October 2025, until you’re ready to buy a new computer.

Q: I have Microsoft Office 365 obtained through GoDaddy as my small business server provider. I received an error message indicating the server was encountering rules errors. It happens in Microsoft Outlook, and I do not have any visible rules established for emails. Of course, GoDaddy indicates this is not their server’s issue. Can you help resolve this? The frequency has increased tremendously, and sometimes it will just keep showing up consecutively over a dozen times.

— Glenn Chouinard

A: Since I can’t replicate the problem, I can’t be sure this is going to work for you, but it has apparently worked for other users.

Even though you may not have created any rules, the first step is to go to the Manage Alerts and Rules editor. You get there by going to the Home menu, click on the three dots on the right and then click Rules/Manage Rules & Alerts. If any rules are listed, delete them.

Next, close Outlook, and then relaunch it. Go back to Manage Rules and Alerts and create a new rule. I hope this solves the problem.