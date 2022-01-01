Q: For the last couple of weeks I have been having a weird problem on both Chrome and Firefox (current versions). Some sites I have to click multiple times to get them to open or I have to wait for many seconds for the page to launch. I am also getting a message saying that the site cannot be reached.

In addition the DSL Reports speed test tool (http://www.dslreports.com/speedtest) I have used for years has been failing.

I get my internet from Xfinity cable via an Arris SB8200, which is Ethernet-connected to the WAN port on my Netgear R7900 wireless router. My desktop is connected to the router via Ethernet CAT 6 cable.

I have run Kaspersky Total Security scans as well as Malwarebytes and both give zero detected issues.

Related Tech Q&As Read more from Patrick Marshall here >>

I am trying to localize the issue as it is annoying and can at times cause a website not to perform correctly.

Advertising

My suspicion is noise on my cable line, but without installing the new hardware I am not sure how I can isolate it. The Netgear-SB8200 has worked beautifully for the couple of years I have used it and I have no reason to believe it failed. If I do a speed test on OOKLA I am getting 478 mbps download and 12 mbps upload with a 7ms Ping, which sounds great.

I am baffled. Any thoughts would be greatly appreciated.

— Tom Donnelly, Seattle

A: The general problem seems to be an interruption of your computer’s access to its designated domain name system server. What makes it especially puzzling is that the issue is sporadic. That makes it much more difficult to track down.

That said, I’d recommend starting with two actions. First, run Microsoft’s Troubleshoot utility, which you’ll find in the Control Panel. It can look for general problems connecting to the internet or for issues accessing a specific website.

If that doesn’t fix the problem, I’d disable all add-ins in the browsers and see if the problem recurs. If it doesn’t, add them back in one by one until you find the culprit.

Finally, yes, the cause might be a problem in any of the hardware connecting your computer to the internet. Problems could arise from the adapter in your computer to your router to your internet service provider and, of course, all the wiring (or wireless connections) that tie it all together.

Advertising

Are other computers in your household connecting to the internet using the same setup as your computer? If so, are those having the same problem? If not, I’d focus on the adapter and port in your computer.

If other computers are having the same problem, I’d start by unplugging all cables and then making sure they are secure. If you have multiple ports on the computer into which you can plug in the cables try using a different port.

If the problem persists it’s time to start testing. The first step would be to try a replacement router.

Q: The Windows virus program on my Dell laptop regularly sends a message stating it has blocked “C\\IAstor/DatamgrSvc.exe from making changes to memory.” I’d like to unblock it so I don’t keep getting the messages but I’m concerned what it means. It might have come about from the last Windows update, but I’m not sure. An internet search gives inconclusive answers, some saying it could be result of malware.

Otherwise, my laptop works fine, I stay up to date on software programs and I scan for viruses often as well.

— Klaus Wergin, Bellingham

A: It is possible that the message is being triggered by a virus or other malware so, yes, it’s a good idea to run a full scan for both.

Just as likely, though, is that a corrupt or incomplete driver is triggering that message. IAStorDataMgrSvc.exe is an executable developed by Intel. If you have any Intel devices I suggest going to the Intel driver page to update the appropriate drivers: https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/download-center/home.html. You’ll want to check for Intel devices by scanning through Device Manager, which is found in the Control Panel, since the device in question might be one inside your computer. For example, it may be an Intel network card or device.